How I’m hoping to turn £6.62 a day into a £12,000 passive income for life

UK shares can unlock the potential to generate a £12,000 passive income with minimal capital. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

Image source: Getty Images

The vast world of UK shares can offer phenomenal investment opportunities. At least, that’s what I think. The London Stock Exchange may not be home to the latest technology disruptors like the Nasdaq across the pond, but it does host a large collection of long-established, cash-flow-generative businesses. And with favourable corporate tax treatment, Britain provides an ideal operating environment.

These are all desirable traits I like to see when prowling for passive income opportunities. And the British stock market seems to offer them hand over fist. The average dividend yield for UK shares over the last decade is just under 4%. When paired with share price growth, total average annual returns for the FTSE 100 sit at around 8%.

That may not seem like much. But it’s actually enough to transform £6.62 a day into a £12,000 passive income. Let me demonstrate how.

Turning a few quid into a five-figure income

Sourcing £6.62 a day shouldn’t be too challenging. I can cut down on morning coffee, or cancel that monthly subscription I barely use. But how do I transform a few pounds a day into a stable source of income? The answer unsurprisingly lies with investing in UK shares.

That daily amount adds up to an average of £201.50 a month. Assuming I’d like to retire in 30 years’ time and I match the FTSE 100’s average performance with an exchange-traded fund, my nest egg would grow to just over a cosy £300,000.

Then applying the tried and tested 4% withdrawal rule gives me an annual passive income of £12,000. That’s not bad, considering the minimal capital needed to generate it. But I can’t deny waiting around for three decades is quite a long time. Fortunately, this process can be accelerated by taking on a bit more risk.

Instead of investing in a boring index tracker, I can take matters into my own hands and start picking individual stocks. Assuming I can spot top-notch, long-term investment opportunities, raising my annual return to between 12-15% is far from difficult. And those few extra percentage points are enough to wipe out up to 10 years from the waiting time.

Finding the right UK shares

Achieving double-digit annualised returns is far easier said than done. As I previously mentioned, stock picking is a riskier strategy. It requires a lot of research and a strong stomach for when things start to go south. I think it’s fair to say that 2022 perfectly demonstrates this.

When times are good, it’s easy to forget that stock prices can and do fall. Sometimes by large a amount overnight. The challenge is identifying which stocks are falling due to short-term problems and which have collapsed because of serious fundamental issues.

My goal is to create a reliable source of passive income using UK shares. That means investing in strong businesses that can last for decades. These companies need proven business models, capacity for long-term growth, competitive advantages, and prudent leadership.

In my experience, these factors combined are what define intelligent investing.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

