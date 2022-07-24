Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why I just bought Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares

Here’s why I just bought Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares have been falling hard, as many of the US companies it holds are suffering in a bear market. Time to buy?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

I see so many good value shares on the UK stock market right now, I have a hard time deciding where my next investment cash is going to go. This time, I’ve bought some Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT) shares.

Before I explain my reasons, I just want to look at why it’s still a risky investment for me. It’s all about growth shares, specifically US technology shares. I’m talking Tesla, NVIDIA, and other Nasdaq stocks like that.

The big risk is that they’re very hard to put a valuation on, often trading a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios that defy my understanding. The thing is, I’m convinced that most of them will be successful in the long term. And if I understood the individual companies better, I’d be in a stronger posit to invest in them.

Bear market

The Nasdaq has entered bear market territory, which means it’s fallen by at least 20%. Some constituents have dropped even further. So surely that reduces the risk of my poor ability to value these companies.

Top holdings

That’s where Scottish Mortgage Investment trust comes in. Here’s its top 10 holdings as of 31 May, together with 12-month share price movements and latest trailing P/E ratios:

StockHolding12-month
change		Trailing P/E
Moderna7.4%-48%5
ASML6.7%-30%41
Tesla5.7%+13%110
Illumina5.4%-58%43
Tencent5.5%-39%14
Meituan3.4%-30%N/A
Amazon.com2.7%-30%59
Kering2.5%-27%21
NVIDIA2.5%-7%48
Northvolt2.5%N/AN/A
(Sources: Baillie Gifford, Yahoo!)

There are some big falls there. But those are just over an arbitrary 12-month period.

Tesla stock, for example, is down 34% from its 52-week high. And NVIDIA has fallen 48% from its peak.

Some of those P/E multiples still make me squeak a little. But the overall Nasdaq P/E currently stands at 21. And I reckon that’s good value for the top US growth index.

So I reckoned I was looking at a rare chance to buy into a range of US and international high-growth stocks at a time when the majority of them have suffered significant share price falls.

That stretches beyond any individual valuation judgments, and I thought it was an opportunity I just couldn’t pass up.

Scottish Mortgage share price

In addition, the Scottish Mortgage share price had fallen further, giving up the big recent gains that I reckon had sent it overvalued. At the time of writing, the price is down 34% over the past 12 months. And in a rare example of fortunate timing, I even got in a bit lower than that.

Scottish Mortgage shares are currently on a discount of 7.6% to their underlying asset value, and it was around 10% when I bought. That means we can invest in those tech stocks at a little bit less than their actual share prices.

This is a risky investment for me, and I know I could be facing some short-term volatility. It also goes against my usual rule to only invest in companies that I understand well.

Still, I think this is the time to go with a different rule: Ignore all rules.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Alan Oscroft has positions in Scottish Mortgage Inv Trust. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML Holding, Amazon, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

2 UK dividend shares I’m buying to hold through volatile times!

| Finlay Blair

These two UK dividend shares offer high sustainable yields. That is why I'm turning to them to boost my passive…

Read more »

Stack of new bank notes
Investing Articles

Dividend forecasts make me want to buy these bank shares today

| Alan Oscroft

Despite the gloomy economic outlook, banking sector dividend forecasts are looking strong. And first-half updates will be with us soon.

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

3 cheap growth shares to buy right now

| Alan Oscroft

I see plenty of cheap-looking growth shares out there right now. They all come with their own risks, but I…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Earnings preview: Lloyds, Shell, Unilever

| John Choong

Earnings releases are a key moment for stock prices. So, here's what to expect from three big FTSE firms reporting…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Could buying Rolls-Royce shares double my money?

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce shares are soaring in value right now. If I buy the FTSE 100 firm today could I potentially double…

Read more »

Twenty pound notes in back pocket of jeans
Investing Articles

3 cheap income shares to buy right now

| Alan Oscroft

When share prices fall, they can push dividend yields up. And periods of stock market weakness can be great times…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Investing Articles

How I’m hoping to turn £6.62 a day into a £12,000 passive income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

UK shares can unlock the potential to generate a £12,000 passive income with minimal capital. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Is 30 too late to start investing?

| Christopher Ruane

Is it too late to start investing at the age of 30? Our writer's answer is an emphatic no --…

Read more »