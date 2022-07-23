Home » Investing Articles » I’m forgetting Bitcoin and aiming to make a million following Warren Buffett’s strategy

I’m forgetting Bitcoin and aiming to make a million following Warren Buffett’s strategy

Here’s how I’m investing the Warren Buffett way and aiming for a million without buying alternative assets such as Bitcoin.  

Published
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

Despite making some huge gains against other currencies, Bitcoin’s value has fallen recently. But I’m forgetting the cryptocurrency and aiming to make decent gains using the techniques perfected by billionaire US investor Warren Buffett.

A business-like perspective

Buffett made his initial fortune by investing in stocks. And in later years his market-listed company Berkshire Hathaway started owning entire businesses. Although even now he still invests in plenty of stocks alongside those fully-owned enterprises.

And the reason for that is he sees little difference between owning a business outright and owning some of a company’s shares. If he owns stocks, he considers himself to be a part owner of the business. And tends to hold on with the same tenacity he would if he owned the entire company.

That long-term approach to investing is one of the keys to his considerable success. He’s not trading stocks by jumping in and out. He’s making his careful selections and then holding through thick and thin as the growth potential in a business unfolds.

However, I admit that such a strategy can be difficult at times. Imagine buying stocks only to see them plunge in the coronavirus crisis.  Then to watch them rebound to new heights before plunging once more when the war in Ukraine started.

Buffett once said investors should learn to accept their holdings falling by as much as 50% without becoming “panic-stricken“. And I’m trying. I really am. But it’s tough.

Careful selection

Another piece of Buffett advice could help me. He said we should be comfortable buying and holding stocks on the assumption the stock market would close for five years. And that could be key to holding tight through the ups and downs. Not that I expect the stock market to close. But I could pretend it has and not look at my portfolio. I’m sure that would help — if I could only do it!

But with all that kind of advice, the implication is to be very careful about the stocks chosen in the first place. And I’d approach the challenge by aiming to appraise a business as if buying the entire enterprise. In that way I’d be copying Buffett’s business-minded approach to investing.

I reckon Buffett looks for a quality business with a strong competitive advantage in its markets. And he wants a long runway of multi-year growth ahead. He needs that to make sense of his long-term holding period. And that’s because the aim of holding for a long while is that a business can compound the growth in its earnings while he owns it. Buffett is really buying and owning compounding machines.

Finally, he seeks a fair valuation. And that’s because over-paying for a business can turn a great company into a poor investment if the valuation contracts while he’s holding shares.

All shares come with risks as well as positive potential. But I’m hoping following Buffett’s methods can help me compound my share portfolio towards the value of a million.

The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of investment advice. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are highly speculative and volatile assets, which carry several risks, including the total loss of any monies invested. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

