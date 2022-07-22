Home » Investing Articles » 2 Warren Buffett-style shares I’d buy as market volatility continues!

2 Warren Buffett-style shares I’d buy as market volatility continues!

Following the lead of billionaire investor Warren Buffett could materially boost my own wealth. Here are two shares I’ve bought using his key principles.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Buffett at the BRK AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

Investing conditions have been exceptionally tricky in 2022 for a variety of macroeconomic reasons. During this period of stock market volatility I’ve sought the teachings of experts like legendary investor Warren Buffett.

Buffett has made billions of dollars with his Berkshire Hathaway firm by buying shares when stock markets fall. His approach centres on finding value in falling stocks and watching them rise over the long term.

Stock markets have rallied in more recent days. But the multiple challenges facing the global economy — and the fragile state of investor confidence — means another Buffett-style buy-on-the-dip opportunity could be just around the corner.

2 Buffett-like stocks I’ve bought

When picking which shares to buy, Buffett looks for companies with strong ‘economic moats.’ This term is used to describe an advantage that a business has over competitors. Such moats can enable a company to keep growing its market share and profits over the long term.

With this in mind here are two UK stocks with economic moats I think Buffett might love.

Games Workshop

Economic moat: market-leading products

The fantasy wargaming sector is huge and growing rapidly across the world. And thanks to its Warhammer 40,000 game format which launched in 1987, Games Workshop (LSE: GAW) sits at the top of the industry.

Revenues at the business soared to record highs above £350m in the last financial year as its fanbase continued to grow.

Games Workshop’s Warhammer Age of Sigmar game is also growing rapidly following its launch in 2015. And the business is seeking to supercharge royalty income by licencing its intellectual property to other media, like video games.

The company could see revenues growth weaken as consumer spending comes under pressure in key regions. But niche product makers and retailers like Games Workshop could weather the storm better than those who sell mainstream goods.

Spire Healthcare

Economic moat: barriers to entry

I’ve bought Games Workshop shares for my portfolio. And I’ve also invested in Spire Healthcare (LSE: SPI) because of soaring demand for private healthcare. That’s despite the problem of rising labour costs to the company.

This Buffett-like stock operates almost 40 hospitals and several clinics in the United Kingdom. It takes vast amounts of capital to build and staff healthcare facilities like this. This is something which bars competitors from easily setting up and eating into Spire’s market share.

As I say, the number of private healthcare patients is booming right now. And as an investor in the sector I stand to make a lot of cash. Research shows that 69,000 people self-funded their medical treatment in the final three months of 2021.

This was up 39% from pre-pandemic levels. And this is in addition to the soaring number of people who are obtaining treatment through medical insurance. I expect patient numbers at the likes to Spire to keep surging as NHS waiting lists rapidly grow.

Royston Wild has positions in Games Workshop and Spire Healthcare. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

3 stocks I’m buying before the FTSE recovers!

| Dr. James Fox

With a lack of high-potential growth shares, the combined FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 haven't been that well-loved by investors.…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Are Dunelm shares a solid investment?

| John Choong

Given its steady growth and decent dividend, would Dunelm shares be a solid investment for me after its most recent…

Read more »

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

At 43p, are Lloyds shares a buy?

| Charlie Keough

Lloyds shares have failed to excite in recent times. However, trading for 43p, could it be time for this Fool…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Investing Articles

Five steps to monthly passive income streams of £500

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer reckons he can build up monthly passive income streams totalling hundreds of pounds by investing in dividend shares.…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

New to investing? 2 high-dividend stocks to buy!

| Royston Wild

The threat to share investors is rising as the global economy splutters. Here are what I think are two of…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

NIO, Li Auto, XPeng: buying Chinese EV stocks before the next bull run!

| Dr. James Fox

I'm looking at Chinese electric vehicle stocks to find the next Tesla. So let's see which of these three manufacturers…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

3 top dividend stocks for passive investing

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains how he plans to derive an income stream from these dividend stocks and why's he's attracted to…

Read more »

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

Should I buy Haleon shares after the GSK spin-off?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Haleon shares are now trading on the London Stock Exchange after the spin-off from GSK. Edward Sheldon looks at whether…

Read more »