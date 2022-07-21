Home » Investing Articles » We’re close to the bottom. Here’s how I’m positioning for the stock market recovery

We’re close to the bottom. Here’s how I’m positioning for the stock market recovery

Edward Sheldon believes a stock market recovery is not far away. Here’s a look at some of the shares he is buying in preparation.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published

2022 has been a tough year for global stock markets. While the FTSE 100 has held up quite well year to date, most other major indexes are down double-digits. The S&P 500, for example, fell 20.6% in the first half of the year (its worst first-half performance since 1970).

The good news is that we may now be close to the bottom. Right now, many stocks are down significantly, and a lot look oversold. Here’s a look at why I think things will get better and how I’m positioning my portfolio for a potential stock market recovery.

Economic uncertainty

There is still a lot of economic uncertainty at the moment. We have inflation at its highest level in around 40 years and central banks raising interest rates rapidly. We also have the war between Russia and Ukraine and a slowdown in China. On top of this, there’s talk of a recession in 2022 or 2023. Overall, the economic backdrop doesn’t look great.

Share prices have already tanked

The thing is though, most of this now appears to be priced into stocks. Right now, many well-known blue-chip stocks are down 20% or more year to date. Meanwhile, many growth stocks are down 50% or more. Take PayPal, for example (which I own myself). It’s down around 60% for the year (chart below).

I’d argue that valuations also reflect the economic uncertainty. At present, plenty of companies are trading at very low valuations. Legal & General is a good example here. It has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of less than eight.

Of course, we could see another leg down from here if economic conditions get worse. Some experts believe the S&P 500 will fall to around 3,500. However, given the big drop in H1, that’s not so scary. The market has done a lot of the hard work (down) already. That’s why I think we could be close to the bottom right now.

Stock market recovery

I’ll point out that I don’t expect a ‘V-shaped’ recovery (like we saw in 2020) this time around. Instead, I think a recovery is more likely to be ‘U-shaped’ (slower and more drawn out) due to the high level of uncertainty.

However, if we get some good news, such as a drop in inflation, an end to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, or an announcement from the US Federal Reserve that it’s finished hiking rates, I do think share prices could move sharply higher.

How I’m positioning for a rebound

In preparation for an eventual rebound, I’m doing several things right now.

Firstly, I’m adding to my favourite stocks. In recent weeks, I’ve bought more shares in companies such as Microsoft, Visa, and Nike (these are all US-listed).

Secondly, I’m buying stocks in industries that look well placed to benefit from a stock market recovery. Healthcare and semiconductors are examples of such industries. Smith & Nephew and Nvidia are some names I like here.

Finally, I’m also buying or adding to beaten-up stocks that could have considerable upside potential in a recovery. An example here is GB Group, a UK company that specialises in identity management. It has experienced a big fall in 2022 and now looks cheap. I think it could do well if the stock market has a rebound.

Edward Sheldon has positions in GB Group, Legal & General Group, Microsoft, Nike, Nvidia, PayPal Holdings, Smith & Nephew, and Visa. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Microsoft, Nike, PayPal Holdings, and Smith & Nephew. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

As Ocado earnings disappoint, should I buy the dip?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the latest Ocado earnings for H1, and explains why he isn't convinced about buying the shares…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

How low must the Cineworld share price go to become attractive?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

Henry Adefope wonders if there's any light at the end of the tunnel for Cineworld shares as the price continues…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage shares soar above 800p! Have I missed the boat on this one?

| Dr. James Fox

Scottish Mortgage shares tanked earlier this year, but now they're gaining again. So am I too late, or should I…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

The Tesla share price grew 1,000%+ in five years. But should I buy today?

| Christopher Ruane

If our writer had invested in Tesla five years ago he would have seen his investment value increase tenfold. But…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Could these 5 steps from the Warren Buffett investment method help me retire early?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he thinks using a handful of ideas from the Warren Buffett approach to investing could help…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 high-potential growth stocks I’m buying on the dip

| Dr. James Fox

Growth stocks haven't performed well in 2022, and the environment still isn't particularly conducive to growth. However, I'm on the…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Up 31% in a month, is now the time to buy JD Sports shares?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the reasons behind the jump in JD Sports shares and outlines why he thinks it could continue.

Read more »

Man changing battery on electric bicycle
Investing Articles

Down more than half, is the Halfords share price a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

The Halfords share price has fallen by over half in the past year. But our writer likes the underlying business.…

Read more »