Home » Investing Articles » UK shares: this fund management stock offers a dividend yield of over 12%!

UK shares: this fund management stock offers a dividend yield of over 12%!

Jabran Khan is looking for UK shares to boost his passive income stream. At present, this fund manager’s dividend yield looks very tempting.

Latest posts by Jabran Khan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

I’m looking to add quality UK shares to my holdings that would boost my passive income stream through dividend payments. I noticed that Jupiter Fund Management (LSE:JUP) has seen its share price fall recently and its dividend yield looks enticing. Should I buy the shares or could it be a value trap?

Jupiter shares continue to slide

As a quick reminder, Jupiter is a fund management business that manages equity and bond investments for private and institutional investors. It currently has assets under management of over £55bn.

So what’s happening with Jupiter shares currently? Well, as I write, they’re trading for 139p. At this time last year, the stock was trading for 285p, which is a 51% drop over a 12-month period.

It is worth noting that many UK shares have fallen in recent months. This has been due to macroeconomic headwinds such as soaring inflation and rumours of a recession. Furthermore, the tragic events of Ukraine have had a negative impact on indexes across the world.

Risky business

The main issue with fund management businesses is that in times of economic crisis, such as now, investor confidence can dwindle. This is usually linked also to investors pulling out funds.

During the first quarter of this trading year, Jupiter saw customers pull out close to £1.6bn more in funds than went in. If the economic picture worsens, investors may pull out more. This could have a negative impact on performance, investment viability, and returns.

The economic picture in the UK is not a pretty sight currently. The cost-of-living crisis, caused by soaring inflation and rising prices, could be one of the major causes of funds being pulled by investors. This is something I will keep an eye on.

The bull case and my verdict

At current levels, Jupiter’s dividend yield stands at a very tempting 12.2%. As the shares have continued to slide, they look good value for money on a price-to-earnings ratio of just seven.

Both these things help build my bull case. In addition to these, I looked back through Jupiter’s dividend and performance record. I do understand that past performance is not a guarantee of the future, however. It has maintained its basic dividend for a few years now. It did not pay a special dividend but I see that was due to a change in tack whereby it is offering share buybacks instead. This could be seen as advantageous, especially as the current shares look dirt-cheap.

Jupiter has been able to comfortably cover its basic dividend based on its current earnings per share. For these reasons, I don’t think Jupiter will cut its dividend any time soon.

When shares fall, and a dividend yield is pushed up, it can often signal a value trap. I don’t think this is the case for Jupiter. Looking at its assets under management, dividend coverage, profile as a business, recent performance and current economic outlook, I think the shares look like a steal right now.

I own shares in rival fund manager M&G, which also offers a tasty dividend yield of over 9%. I’d add Jupiter shares to my holdings too although I wouldn’t be surprised to see some short-term pain based on the economic situation at present.

Jabran Khan has no position in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Jupiter Fund Management. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Should I Buy Deliveroo Shares at 96p?

| John Choong

Deliveroo shares are down 50% this year. But its most recent trading update gave its share price a 15% boost.…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

If I invested £1k in NIO shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

It's been a rough year for holders of NIO shares, but the stock is pushing upwards now. So, let see…

Read more »

3d illustration of many red arrows pointng on the left and a green one pointing on the right side of the image.
Investing Articles

3 contrarian shares to buy now

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has been hunting for shares to buy for his portfolio. These three have fallen in value over the…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

My Stocks and Shares ISA is in the red, and I couldn’t be happier

| Alan Oscroft

Investors are typically unhappy when their Stocks and Shares ISA falls in value. Warren Buffett says that's a mistake, and…

Read more »

Piggy bank group pastel color background
Investing Articles

How can I invest in the UK’s fastest growing sectors?

| Alan Oscroft

As we emerge from the pandemic and into economic crisis, it's not easy deciding how to invest in tomorrow's top…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 cheap dividend stocks I own paid me dividends this week!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool sheds light on two dividend stocks he owns that boosted his passive income stream through dividend payments just…

Read more »

Investing Articles

We’re close to the bottom. Here’s how I’m positioning for the stock market recovery

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon believes a stock market recovery is not far away. Here's a look at some of the shares he…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

As Ocado earnings disappoint, should I buy the dip?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the latest Ocado earnings for H1, and explains why he isn't convinced about buying the shares…

Read more »