Home » Investing Articles » Will Argo Blockchain shares rally as Bitcoin rises above £18,000?

Will Argo Blockchain shares rally as Bitcoin rises above £18,000?

The Bitcoin price is showing signs of recovery. Our writer thinks this may be a good time for him to buy Argo Blockchain shares.

Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer

Image source: Getty Images

During this year’s stocks bloodbath, I’ve steered clear of cryptocurrency shares. However, signs of a nascent recovery in crypto markets make me think now could be a good time to add some digital currency players to my portfolio. In particular, I’m looking at Argo Blockchain (LSE: ARB) shares.

With substantial Bitcoin mining operations and potential for the company to use blockchain technologies to diversify the business model in the future, let’s explore whether I should buy this stock today.

Bitcoin mining

The 2022 bear market has been brutal for crypto holders and last month was Bitcoin’s worst for over a decade. Crypto price volatility is a major risk for the company. The Argo Blockchain share price has suffered during the meltdown, falling over 60% this year.

The company owns 1,935 Bitcoin and has over 44,000 mining machines in Canada and the US. Crypto mining is essentially a validation process to confirm the authenticity of a transaction between two wallets.

The main incentives for miners are ‘block rewards’ — currently 6.25 coins per block. Due to the cryptocurrency’s fixed supply properties, Bitcoin supply will gradually tighten until a hard cap of 21m coins is reached in the year 2140.

We’re bullish long-term…we wouldn’t be in this industry if we didn’t believe in Bitcoin and believe that in the long term it’s going to continue to appreciate as an asset and continue to outperform most other assets like it’s done in the last 10 years.

Peter Wall, Argo Blockchain CEO

Despite its long-term bullish stance, there are signs the business is looking to limit downside risk. Last month, Argo Blockchain sold 637 Bitcoin — more than the 179 it mined.

The company’s been using derivatives as a risk-management tool since Q4 2021. It also recently hired a full-time derivates trader to boost its in-house capabilities.

I’ll closely monitor whether the miner returns to a net accumulation strategy if there’s a sustained recovery in the Bitcoin price.

Blockchain technologies

This year the business set up an innovation division, Argo Labs. Network participation and strategic diversification are two key aims of this new arm.

Network participation involves infrastructure support, running nodes, and staking in innovative projects to generate revenue. The company’s diversification objectives include identifying new crypto projects it believes have potential for long-term growth. These include NFTs and metaverse projects.

I believe the digital asset ecosystem presents significant opportunities beyond mining. It’s encouraging to see Argo Blockchain capitalising on this potential. While the stock will remain highly correlated to crypto prices, in my view, a diversified range of revenue streams in the space is no bad thing.

Should I buy Argo Blockchain shares?

I consider Argo Blockchain shares a high-risk investment. Accordingly, I wouldn’t deploy significant amounts of spare cash into the company, but I would like to gain some exposure to the crypto sector. After recent positive momentum in the Bitcoin price, I think a share price rally could materialise if crypto markets continue to recover.

The company has higher mining margins than many competitors, such as Marathon Digital Holdings and Riot Blockchain. Furthermore, diversification plans and a credible approach to managing risk add to the stock’s investment appeal for me. I’d buy today.

The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does is constitute, any form of investment advice. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are highly speculative and volatile assets, which carry several risks, including the total loss of any monies invested. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Charlie Carman has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Down a third! Should I buy this 9%+ yielding investment trust?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer looks into an investment trust with a yield of over 9% that has seen its share price tumble.…

Read more »

Stack of new bank notes
Investing Articles

I look for income shares with these 3 characteristics

| Christopher Ruane

Looking for income shares to buy now? So is Christopher Ruane -- and this trio of things he looks for…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

2 top tips for finding hot growth shares

| Christopher Ruane

Looking back on some lessons from investing history, our author shares a couple of things he looks at when hunting…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Is it time to buy Netflix shares?

| Stephen Wright

A strong earnings report is pushing the Netflix share price higher. But our author thinks that there’s an opportunity to…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 stock that I’d buy to try and double my money in the long run!

| Dr. James Fox

Can this FTSE 100 stock supercharge my portfolio and maybe even double my money? I think it can. Here's why…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

What next for ASML shares after revenue guidance is cut?

| Dr. James Fox

Stock in the world's largest producer of lithography machines jumped on Tuesday. So what's next for ASML shares after its…

Read more »

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

2 top ways to invest for retirement

| Michelle Freeman

Investing for retirement isn't dull when it lets me live the life I want. Here are my two top tips…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Royal Mail shares slump 5%! What’s going on here?

| Dr. James Fox

Royal Mail shares slumped on Wednesday morning after the group released disappointing trading data. So what's next for the postal…

Read more »