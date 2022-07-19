Home » Investing Articles » 5 of the best shares I’d buy now for the stock market rally in 2022

5 of the best shares I’d buy now for the stock market rally in 2022

Inflation might be reversing! That’s why I think now’s a good time to start filling my Stocks and Shares ISA with the best shares.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea

Image source: Getty Images

The time to buy the best shares for a stock market rally may be right now. While inflation hit a new high last month, early signs of reversal emerged. Oil prices and mortgage rates have started to tumble. And if this trajectory continues, energy bills might soon follow suit.

Given these three expenses are what seem to be at the top of analysts’ recession concerns, any improvement could spell bright times ahead in the second half of 2022 and beyond.

So with that in mind, here are five companies that I’m currently considering for my portfolio.

The best shares within a rapidly expanding industry?

If consumer budgets start getting looser, spending on discretionary items like video games may be set to make a comeback. There are plenty of development studios worldwide, each with an impressive portfolio of titles. But I think the best shares in this space are Keywords Studios and Frontier Developments.

The latter is responsible for several popular franchises, including Elite Dangerous, Planet Zoo, and Jurassic World Evolution. And soon it will be adding Warhammer and Formula One to its portfolio, with new games set to be released in the coming months.

Keywords Studios, on the other hand, is rather unique. Instead of developing games, it provides the talent required to other leading development houses around the globe.

I’m not blind to the risks. Video games are expensive to make, and if a title flops, it can have disastrous financial consequences. Keywords is less exposed here since its revenue isn’t dependent on title success. However, suppose the reason for failure was due to a poorly skilled team provided by the firm to one of its clients. In that case, that could compromise any future collaborations.

Yet, with both delivering solid double-digit growth, I’m keen to top up my existing positions in these companies.

What if the rally doesn’t come?

Even with the early signs of price reversal, a recession could still be on its way. In fact, one may have already started. But are there businesses which can thrive regardless of whether a stock market rally turns up later this year? In my opinion, yes.

One expense that consumers can’t eliminate, regardless of financial conditions, is healthcare. Suppose an individual is unfortunate enough to be battling an illness. In that case, access to medical care is essential, irrespective of the price. That’s why I think AstraZeneca, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, and Smith & Nephew could be some of the best shares to buy now.

Each firm specialises in biotech, generics, and medical devices respectively. This makes a nice little stock basket that covers a large portion of the healthcare industry. And with each one an established leader in their respective expertise, the profits keep on flowing even with all the disruptions seen over the last two years. Yet despite this, the share price of the latter two are down by double digits, indicating a buying opportunity for my portfolio may have emerged.

It’s far from risk-free, of course. Healthcare is a highly regulated industry that can make it exceptionally difficult to get new products onto the market. Not to mention the legal and reputational ramifications should a company breach the rules.

But with long track records of success, I’m willing to take that risk for my portfolio.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Frontier Developments and Keywords Studios. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Frontier Developments, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Keywords Studios, and Smith & Nephew. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles
Investing Articles

Are Taylor Wimpey shares a buy at £1.20?

| John Choong

The Taylor Wimpey share price has been on a downward trajectory this year. So, could now be a buying opportunity…

Read more »

Mother, father and child girl in new house with a cardbox roof. Symbol of protection and property.
Investing Articles

How I became Jeff Bezos’ landlord using my Stocks & Shares ISA!

| Mark Tovey

Excerpt: Using my Stocks & Shares ISA, I invested in the UK’s biggest warehousing provider, which rents out 78 football…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

Can these FTSE 100 stocks keep winning for the rest of 2022?

| Paul Summers

Not all FTSE 100 stocks have struggled in 2022 so far. But can a winning streak keep going?

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage shares are 120p above their low. Time to buy?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Scottish Mortgage shares have soared by 18% since hitting a record low a month ago. After this steep rise, am…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

What are the best UK shares to buy now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Choosing the best UK shares to buy now is difficult, especially with rising inflation. Zaven Boyrazian explains how he's trying…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Tesla earnings preview: what investors need to know

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through the main points that he's watching out for from the Tesla earnings due out in the…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

How I could make a passive income for the cost of a coffee!

| Royston Wild

Investors don't need to spend a fortune to enjoy returns with UK shares. Here's how less than £5 a day…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Here’s why Direct Line shares slumped 13% today

| Cliff D'Arcy

Direct Line shares dived to 197p on Monday, following a profit warning caused by rapidly rising inflation. But with a…

Read more »