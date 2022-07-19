Home » Investing Articles » 2 dividend stocks to consider with stonking yields

2 dividend stocks to consider with stonking yields

Jon Smith talks through two of his favourite dividend stocks from the FTSE 250 that currently have yields above 10%

For the bulk of my income portfolio, I like to be fairly conservative and buy dividend stocks that have a long history of paying out funds. However, for a small proportion I like to add in some high-dividend-yield shares. These are likely higher in risk, but often the generous payout makes it a risk worth taking!

Safe as bricks and mortar

One such stock that I’m thinking about adding to my portfolio is Hammerson (LSE:HMSO). The business is a real estate investment trust (REIT). One of the requirements to gain this tax-favourable status is that virtually all income has to be paid out to shareholders. So for an investor like myself in need of dividends, this is exactly what I want.

However, there’s still a risk relating to the share price. The value of the overall property portfolio that Hammerson owns fluctuates. This is reflected by the movements in the share price. So over the past year, the 43.6% drop is a key reason why the dividend yield has spiked to 19.58%.

The risk here is that a lot of the sites owned are commercial shopping centres. At the moment we have soaring inflation, contributing to a cost of living crisis. This hampers businesses that might struggle to pay rent or might not renew leases. It hurts consumers as many will decide to cut down on shopping spends.

I still think that I’ll buy some shares in the REIT, as I think the business is diversified enough to ride out short-term issues. It has locations in Paris and Dublin as well as major cities in England.

Cyclical dividend stocks

Another company I like is Jupiter Fund Management (LSE:JUP). The share price has been battered over the past year, down 50%. This has pushed the dividend yield up to 12.21%.

As a professional money manager, Jupiter has struggled to perform with stock and bond markets falling since the start of the year. This is a negative for the business as investors tend to pull out money from funds when performance isn’t good. Clients also pull money out when they’re concerned about the future outlook for financial markets, preferring to hold funds in cash.

I see the Jupiter share price as cyclical in nature reflecting the state of the broader global economy. Therefore, I’m not going to claim that the share price won’t drop further in coming months. But I do think that when I use my investing time horizon of several years at least, the market will have recovered.

The advantage of me locking in the share price now is that I’d be able to enjoy this high yield going forward. If I assume the dividend per share remains constant, then even if the share price rallies in coming years, I’ll still have a double-digit dividend yield.

Both of the stocks mentioned are high-risk, noted from the steep share price falls in the past year. That’s why I’m only looking to invest a small amount in each one. Yet the high yields could give me generous income for years to come.

Jon Smith has no position in any share mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Jupiter Fund Management. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

