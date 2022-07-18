Home » Investing Articles » I’d drip-feed £250 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a million

I’d drip-feed £250 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a million

Becoming a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire may seem impossible, but Zaven Boyrazian explains an investing strategy to try to achieve it.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Woman using laptop and working from home

Image source: Getty Images

Becoming a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire is a common financial dream. Yet despite popular belief, turning this dream into a reality is achievable through consistent long-term investing. In fact, even if I were to start from scratch today with only a small lump sum of £2,500, millionaire status is still within reach.

Making a million in a Stock and Shares ISA

On average, the stock market generates an average return of around 10% per year. And I can replicate this performance by simply buying shares in an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks an index like the FTSE 100 or the S&P 500.

The plan is to leverage the power of compounding so that my money makes money, which then helps to make more money. For example, a £1,000 portfolio at a 10% return would generate £100 in the first year. Now I have £1,100. So in the second year, my 10% now makes £110. Over time, the returns generated each year get larger, leading to a snowball effect that can mean substantial wealth over the long term.

So, let’s say I’m starting with a lump sum of £2,500. And unlike my previous example, I can top up my Stocks and Shares ISA by £250 every month using money from my salary. How long will it take to reach millionaire status at a 10% annualised return?

The answer is approximately 35 years, if everything goes to plan (which, of course, isn’t guaranteed). For me, that’s just in time for retirement. But I can’t deny that three-and-a-half decades is long. So, is there a way to accelerate this process?

Speeding up the process

There are actually two ways I can go about accelerating my investing journey.

  1. Increase the amount I add to my Stocks and Shares ISA each month.
  2. Attempt to increase my annual return through stock picking.

The first is the easier method. Let’s say I get a pay rise at work or optimise my spending and can now contribute £500 a month? How long will it potentially take to become a millionaire investor now? About 29 years.

That’s shaved off about 20% of the waiting time. But I can take this a step further by also deploying option two. Instead of investing in an ETF fund, I could choose to pick individual stocks myself. This approach is undoubtedly a riskier strategy and requires a lot of research, commitment, and emotional discipline. It also means I need to be aware that my investments could underperform or even fail. But suppose I can find high-quality companies generating lots of sustainable free cash flow? In that case, I should be able to boost my average annual return.

Even if it’s only by 2%, the rewards can be worthwhile. In fact, my £2,500 portfolio with a £500 monthly contribution at a 12% annualised return would transform into a million in just 25 years – a decade faster.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

Why this could be a great time to buy metaverse stocks

| Alan Oscroft

The falling Nasdaq has taken a lot of metaverse stocks down with it. I reckon some of them look like…

Read more »

Mother, father and child girl in new house with a cardbox roof. Symbol of protection and property.
Investing Articles

3 top dividend-payers from the FTSE 350

| Paul Summers

Consistency is what I look with dividend stocks. These three FTSE companies have that in spades.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Is the Cineworld share price going to zero?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Since 2020 the Cineworld share price has collapsed by over 90%! Is this a screaming buy or a sign that…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

Does Rolls-Royce’s dividend forecast make it a top buy for income?

| Royston Wild

The Rolls-Royce dividend forecast suggests shareholder payouts could start again as soon as next year. So should I buy for…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

After tumbling over 20%, is the FTSE 250 a dead duck?

| Paul Summers

The FTSE 250 has had an awful few months. So why should I consider investing now?

Read more »

Two hands holding champagne glasses toasting each other with Paris in the background
Investing Articles

How the stock market recovery could be a rare opportunity to get rich

| Kevin Godbold

Here's why, for me, there's no hesitation. If a stock investment opportunity arises, I'm buying now for the stock market…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

How I’m using top dividend stocks to try and turn £310.50 into a million

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying and holding dividend stocks might be boring, but in the long term they can unlock immense wealth. Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

£500 to invest! A 6%-yielding FTSE 100 gem I’d buy right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The stock market correction has created countless buying opportunities, but there's a FTSE 100 stock that's caught Zaven Boyrazian's attention.

Read more »