Home » Investing Articles » How I’d aim to generate passive income starting with just £20 per week

How I’d aim to generate passive income starting with just £20 per week

Don’t we all dream of putting our feet up and watching our passive income cash come rolling in? I’m trying to do it by investing in shares.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
Happy retired couple on a yacht

Image source: Getty Images.

Passive income is income we don’t have to work regularly for, like in our day jobs. It does usually entail a bit of effort up front, though. And there are many ideas for generating long-term passive income out there — ranging from perfectly feasible ones to some that are barking mad.

Most of the ideas I unearth seem a little fanciful to me. And spending £20 a week on a few beers certainly isn’t going to do it for me — tempting though it is. I reckon the best way to invest is in shares on the UK stock market. UK shares have, after all, beaten other forms of investment hands down for more than a century now.

The best shares

But how do I pick the best shares to buy? A lot of newcomers to stock market investing make one simple mistake. They search for ‘the next big thing’. They dwell on shares that have rocketed over short timescales in the past and have made investors a fortune. They imagine that they’re going to discover the next one.

But very few dreamers end up with a healthy passive income that way. The high-risk shares they tend to chase often have an unfortunate habit of crashing and burning.

It’s certainly not the approach of the world’s most successful investors. Take billionaire Warren Buffett as an example. Under his guidance, investing company Berkshire Hathaway has returned an average of 20% a year since 1965. That could work some magic on my £20.

How to do it

How would I invest like Buffett? His annual letters to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders can be a mine of educational information. And in his 1996 letter, he offered the following guidance…

Your goal as an investor should simply be to purchase, at a rational price, a part interest in an easily-understandable business whose earnings are virtually certain to be materially higher five, ten and twenty years from now.”

For me, that means companies providing essential good and services, and not fashionable new ideas. And it means companies generating lots of cash and paying big dividends, rather than jam-tomorrow technology startups with no profits yet.

I’d buy shares in supermarkets rather than cybersecurity startups. And I’d buy brewers and distillers rather than cryptocurrency firms. Instead of blowing £20 a week on booze, I’d invest in companies that make it.

Enough money?

Would my modest £20 really be able to generate any kind of nest egg? Well, I’d start small like that. And then at times when I could afford to, I’d increase my regular savings a little. And dividends I get from the shares I buy would go straight back into the pot.

Starting investing in shares with modest regular sums is a great first step. But the real secret of compound returns is to reinvest all dividends in new shares, and keep doing it for decades.

A lot of people end up with tidy sums that way when they retire. And their decades-long investment habits often provide them with healthy passive income streams.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

The UK’s State Pension is B-graded, but here’s how I’d aim to double it

| Kevin Godbold

The UK State Pension isn't the world's best, so here's how I'd build an independent pot of money aimed at…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

3 top dividend stocks to buy now

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods analyses three companies and considers whether they are stocks to buy based on their dividend record and financial…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

A bargain growth stock I think has hit its bottom

| Stuart Blair

Growth stocks have plummeted due to inflationary pressures and interest rate hikes. Here's one I think has reached the bottom.

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Here’s the BT dividend forecast through to 2024

| Royston Wild

The dividend forecast for BT indicates that shareholder payouts should continue to grow over the medium term. Is it a…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m using the Warren Buffett method BEFORE the stock market recovers

| Paul Summers

This Fool thinks Warren Buffett's wisdom could make him richer... but only if he acts now.

Read more »

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

Should I buy these FTSE 100 shares for big dividends?

| Royston Wild

Dividend yields across FTSE 100 stocks have rocketed following recent market volatility. Here are two popular income stocks on my…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Here’s what I’d do if the Lloyds share price dips below 40p

| Alan Oscroft

The Lloyds share price seems to just start rising after one panic, and then it faces another pounding from the…

Read more »

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

2 of the best dividend stocks to buy as inflation soars!

| Royston Wild

Buying dividend stocks with big yields is one way I can limit the impact of high inflation on my wealth.…

Read more »