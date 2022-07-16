Renewable energy boom: 1 top FTSE 100 share I’d buy

With the green energy movement gathering pace, this Fool looks at a FTSE 100 share that is steadily taking over.

The renewable energy lobby has witnessed a massive surge over the last two years. World leaders are finally acknowledging the need to phase out fossil fuels. Latest projections show that over £850bn will be funnelled into the sector this decade via grants and investments, a huge boost for renewable energy firms.

The sector is red hot right now, with many top renewable energy shares across the world gaining momentum even as indexes fall. And I think I have zeroed in on an FTSE 100 name that looks like a winner for my long-term growth portfolio.

Riding the wave

SSE (LSE:SSE) shares have been outperforming the FTSE 100 index for some time now. Since the pandemic crash in March 2020, the Footsie has gone up 36.8% while the SSE share price is up 62%. This is largely due to the EU and the UK focussing on stronger collaborative renewable energy programs. And this revolution is led by wind and hydroelectricity, given the high potential for both in the region. And SSE is a market leader in both.

The region has lofty ambitions when it comes to fighting climate change. The UK government recently detailed its Energy Security Strategy and the focus is on “homegrown power generation,” which includes a mix with 95% low-carbon power by 2030. This is great news for renewable energy production and distribution companies like SSE.

Is this FTSE 100 share the best growth option for me?

SSE Renewables focuses on onshore and offshore wind and hydroelectric power. SSE already owns nearly 2GW (gigawatt) of operational onshore wind capacity with over 1GW under development. The company also holds hydroelectricity resources capable of generating 1,459MW and an offshore wind portfolio estimated at 579MW across UK waters.

SSE wants to treble its renewable energy by 2030 to 50TWh a year. This includes a fully-funded £12.5bn investment by 2026, that will help ramp up clean power generation. The board also plans to power the increasing demand for EVs (electric vehicles) by supplying 20GW to charging ports across the country.

In financial year (FY) 2022, the FTSE 100 company recorded total revenue of £8.6bn, up 26% from FY 2021. The board expects increased free-cash generation until 2026 and plans on growing its dividend by 5% per annum to FY 2026.

These figures point to a business with a large market share operating in a healthy sector. And I consider them strong indicators of future growth. But there are some risks to consider as well. Regulations and currency fluctuations can impact SSE’s operations across UK, Scotland, and Ireland. Also, analysts expect crude oil price fluctuations to settle in 2023. This could slow down the renewables push, impacting future profits.

Governmental grants and regulations play a major role in energy prices. And the UK, which is witnessing financial and political turmoil, could tighten current renewable energy budgets if this inflationary period extends beyond 2022. This could increase taxes, stall development projects, and impact SSE’s performance.

But this FTSE 100 stock looks like a robust renewable energy option for my portfolio right now. Given its strong presence in the UK, plans underway, and predicted jumps in revenue, I could be tempted to make a £10,000 investment if the current share price performance continues.