Home » Investing Articles » Warren Buffett looks at these 3 things when buying shares

Warren Buffett looks at these 3 things when buying shares

Legendary investor Warren Buffett considers this trio of factors when looking for shares to buy. Our writer explains each and why he follows the Buffett method.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Buffett at the BRK AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has followed a consistent approach to finding shares to buy over the course of decades. He learnt it from Ben Graham and it focuses on three key elements. The good news is Buffett’s method is not a secret. In fact, it is easy to understand and I think any investor could choose to use it even with a small sum of money.

Here it is.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Think of a share as part of a business

Some investors see shares simply as bits of paper with a price attached. So they look at technical ways to value shares without concerning themselves about the details of a company.

Warren Buffett sees a share as a tiny slice of a business. So instead of thinking about shares in isolation, he considers whether the company in question has attractive business prospects. For example, when Buffett bought shares in Coca-Cola, he was attracted by its unique brands that help give the company pricing power and set it apart from competitors.

I think this approach makes sense. For a share to be attractive in the long term, the business concerned needs to have an appealing business future as far as Buffett is concerned.

Warren Buffett and Mr. Market

When he finds such a business, what does Warren Buffett do? Sometimes he will buy shares in it – and sometimes he will not.

Whether he does depends on the price. Although the Sage of Omaha does not exclusively focus on technical aspects of valuation, that does not mean he ignores them altogether. If he reckons a business is outstanding, he may buy its shares if he thinks they trade at a fair price. But if they seem too expensive, he will not buy them yet. Even a great company can make a bad investment if you overpay for it.

This is the second Ben Graham idea Buffett employs: seeing the stock exchange as “Mr. Market”. Mr. Market constantly offers to sell you shares at a price, or buy them from you. But investors do not need to take Mr. Market up on that offer. Buffett sometimes waits for years before seeing an opportunity to buy shares in a business he likes at a price he finds attractive. He does not rush.

Margin of safety

The third of Graham’s concepts Buffett uses when buying shares is looking for a margin of safety. He does not look for businesses that are only slightly better than average. He hunts for outstanding firms.

The unexpected can always happen even to the best-run firm. By trying to buy shares in outstanding businesses at a fair price, Warren Buffett aims to build in a margin of safety. Even if the firm does not live up to his expectations, hopefully it could still do well enough to help him make a positive return on his investment over the long term.

I follow Buffett’s principles when looking for shares to add to my own portfolio. They have worked well for him, after all!

6 shares that we think could be the biggest winners of the stock market crash

The hotshot analysts at The Motley Fool UK’s flagship share-tipping service Share Advisor have just unveiled what they think could be the six best buys for investors right now.

And while timing isn't everything, the average return of their previous stock picks shows that it could pay to get in early on their best ideas – particularly in this current climate!

What’s more, all six ‘Best Buys Now’ are available to access right now, in just a few clicks.

All you need is an email address to get started

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

NIO shares still look cheap by the P/S ratio. So, should I buy more?

| Dr. James Fox

NIO shares soared in May after China reduced its Covid-related restrictions. But, the share price tanked yesterday amid more Covid…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Is the falling Sareum Holdings share price an exciting opportunity?

| Jabran Khan

The Sareum Holdings share price has fallen in recent months. This Fool wants to know if now is the time…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

Why I think a stock market crash is coming

| Stephen Wright

With US bank earnings coming this week, our author thinks that earnings estimates could come under pressure. He’s watching for…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

Is this burgeoning penny stock a buy or 1 to avoid?

| Jabran Khan

A penny stock without risks is rare. Could this one be a hidden gem for long term sustainable returns? This…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Are Howdens shares one of the best opportunities on the FTSE 100?

| Jabran Khan

Despite Howdens shares falling in recent months, could the FTSE 100 joinery business be a hidden gem on the UK’s…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

5 of the best UK shares for dividend income right now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith details several of his favourite UK shares offering dividends that should hold up well during a downturn.

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price may remain below £1 for a while. So should I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has been heading lower. Our writer takes a long-term approach to explain why he would buy…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Can the BT share price climb keep going?

| Alan Oscroft

The BT share price had been on a slow slide for years, as earnings have been tumbling. But it's on…

Read more »