Home » Investing Articles » Howdens shares dip further! Is this FTSE 100 newcomer now a buy?

Howdens shares dip further! Is this FTSE 100 newcomer now a buy?

Howdens shares have not been good to investors in recent months. But maybe now is good time to assess this stock’s credentials.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mother, father and child girl in new house with a cardbox roof. Symbol of protection and property.

Image source: Getty Images

Howdens (LSE:HWDN) shares — formally Howden Joinery Group — fell lower on Monday morning. The stock has been on a downward track this year amid sky-high inflation and the cost-of-living crisis in the UK.

The firm entered the FTSE 100 earlier this year after Evraz and Polymetal fell out of the index.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Howdens is perhaps best known to those in the building trade. The company sells kitchen and joinery products. It is the UK’s no.1 trade kitchen supplier, but also has depots across Europe.

A falling share price

The Howdens share price has fallen from highs of over 900p a share at the beginning of the year to 606p today. This is largely reflective of the macroeconomic situation. Inflation has pushed material costs higher and there’s a well-publicised supply chain crisis.

Margins are being squeezed and, of course, if these costs are passed onto customers, it could impact demand.

Moving forward, negative economic forecasts could slow demand for housing and rocketing costs may reduce home refurbishment spending.

Reasons to be optimistic

The pandemic saw Britons investing in their own homes and companies like Howdens benefitted as a result. This is part of the reason the business is still up 13% over the last two years.

And the company has also been growing substantially. This partially allowed it to prepare for supply chain constraints by buying large quantities of stock for its warehouses.

Meanwhile, Howdens’s broader growth trajectory has been impressive. Increasing from 14 depots in 1995 to more than 750 in March this year.

This means Howdens has been in prime position to benefit from the booming construction industry over the past 18 months. And despite some short-term issues facing the housing market, I think the long-term prospects are positive, given that housing supply continues to fall short of demand.

This was reflected in its most recent trading update.

The kitchen supplier said that overall revenues had grown 21.8% year-on-year in the 16 weeks ended 16 April. It noted that depot revenue rose 20.1%, driven by increases in both prices and volume.

Howdens is planning to expand further this year. It wants to open around 25 new depots in the UK, 25 in France, and five in Ireland during 2022, in addition to refurbishing around 70 older UK sites.

Would I buy Howdens shares?

For a company intent on growth, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11 doesn’t seem expensive to me. However, its 1.5% dividend yield isn’t overly exciting. In fact, that’s far below the FTSE 100 average.

Despite this, I would buy Howdens shares at the current price and hold for at least year five years. I appreciate there may be a better buying opportunity later this year if the share price continues to fall. But buying now is a risk I’d be willing to take.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

James Fox owns shares in Polymetal. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Howden Joinery Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

How I’m using income stocks to generate wealth and hopefully, retire early!

| Dr. James Fox

With share prices falling widely this year, there are some big dividend yields on the FTSE. Here's how I'm buying…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

As the stock market falls, here are 2 shares to buy for the long term

| Stuart Blair

Fears of a recession and the growing cost-of-living crisis have led to many markets sinking. Here are two shares I'd…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

The Tesla share price is rising. Here’s what I’m doing

| Charlie Keough

This Fool decides whether the rise in the Tesla share price last week means it's now time for him to…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

BT shares are up 12%: is now the time to buy?

| Dylan Hood

BT shares have performed well so far in 2022, rising 12% year to date. This Fool assesses whether now is…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Is NIO stock about to explode?

| Dylan Hood

After a disappointing last 12 months, NIO stock is back on the rise. Dylan Hood wonders whether now is the…

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Investing Articles

Are Scottish Mortgage shares good buys at 774p?

| Dylan Hood

Scottish Mortgage shares climbed 5% last week and are currently sitting at 774p. This Fool takes a look at whether…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Should I buy Anglo American shares after the stock tanked in early trading?

| Dr. James Fox

Anglo American shares extended losses on Monday morning after negative economic news worried investors. So, is now a good time…

Read more »

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

Is National Grid the best way to invest in renewable energy stocks?

| Alan Oscroft

National Grid plans to invest more than £50bn in the UK's wind power network. That sounds to me like a…

Read more »