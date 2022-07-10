Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA to build long-term wealth

How I’d invest £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA to build long-term wealth

There are multiple ways to grow wealth in a Stocks and Shares ISA. Zaven Boyrazian explore the advantages and disadvantages of various methods.

The Stocks and Shares ISA is arguably one of the best types of investing accounts around. Why? Because all profits from capital gains and dividends are mine to keep, tax-free. And over the course of several decades, that can make an enormous difference in growing my wealth.

Figuring out where to invest up to £20,000 each year is always a bit of a challenge. Should I focus on growth stocks? Or do dividend-yielding investments serve as a better home for my capital? Let’s explore both types of opportunities.

Investing in growth with a Stocks and Shares ISA

At the moment, growth stocks aren’t exactly popular. After nearly a decade of stellar performance, this class of equities came crashing down at the start of 2022. Many of these businesses are unprofitable, have limited access to financial resources, or have a lot of hurdles to overcome. And when fears of a recession start to climb, it doesn’t exactly make owning growth stocks an enticing proposition.

So why do it in the first place? That’s simple. A small enterprise that succeeds in its mission can often deliver 100-bagger returns in the long run. We’ve seen it before with Amazon and Netflix. That’s enough to turn many investors into millionaires from a single position, especially if they’re using a Stocks and Shares ISA. And it will undoubtedly happen repeatedly in the future.

The problem is being able to find these winners. For every diamond in the rough, there is a sea of mediocrity that will fail to deliver the expected performance. That’s why investing in growth stocks is often seen as a high-risk, high-reward venture.

What about the pursuit of dividends?

An alternative approach is to focus on income-generating investment opportunities. These tend to be more established enterprises with a long track record of success and more substantial balance sheets. So it’s easy to see why this class of equities are often perceived to be lower risk.

While it takes a long time to get the ball rolling, dividend shares can also create enormous wealth. Take a look at Warren Buffett’s original investment in Coca-Cola. The company has been growing its dividend payout for decades. And consequently, in 2021, Buffett earned approximately $672m in passive income from this position alone. That’s the equivalent of a 50% yield from his original investment, which might continue to grow larger. Now imagine if that level of passive income was generated inside a Stocks and Shares ISA!

However, once again, finding the next Coca-Cola is not an easy task. Plenty of high-flying blue-chip stocks get disrupted or eventually begin to decline. And that can spell danger for dividends. Remember, these are optional payments. And the list of companies that cut, suspend, or outright cancel dividends is far longer than those that maintain it for decades.

Picking between growth or income is an entirely personal decision. In my Stocks and Shares ISA, I have a collection of both. After all, why not enjoy the benefits of both investing styles while also diversifying my portfolio risk?

