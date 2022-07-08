Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £300 each month in shares to target lifelong passive income

How I’d invest £300 each month in shares to target lifelong passive income

Our writer thinks buying dividend shares could help him set up passive income streams for the coming decades.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face

Image source: Getty Images

The idea of earning money without having to work for it is appealing. But a lot of people dream about passive income without ever making a move to turn the aspiration into reality.

One of my favourite passive income ideas is investing money in dividend shares. Here is how I would use £300 a month to do that.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

The power of regular saving

Some passive income ideas require a lot of money upfront, like a deposit for buying a rental property. I like investing in shares partly because that is not necessary. In fact, I can start with very little money. By putting aside what I can afford on a regular basis, I should soon start to build up funds I can use to purchase shares.

But other spending priorities often pop up in life. That could derail my plan. So I would discipline myself to set aside the same amount each month, on a regular basis. My goal of £300 is substantial – it would give me £3,600 each year to invest in shares.

Dividend shares as passive income ideas

So, in practice how would that £3,600 help me to earn money?

Many shares pay out dividends, which are basically a tiny sliver of their profits. So if I owned those shares, I ought to earn such dividends. As they are never guaranteed, I would spread my funds over a range of shares. Owning shares in other companies could reduce the overall impact on my income streams if one unexpectedly cut its dividend.

How much might I earn? That will depend on what is known as the dividend yield of the shares I buy. Basically, that is the dividend expressed as a percentage of what I pay for the shares. So if I invest £3,600 into shares with an average dividend of 5%, I would hopefully earn £180 in a year.

Once I own shares, I get any dividends they pay until I sell them. So, over time, my income ought to grow. Not only would I get dividends from shares I had recently purchased, I should also receive them from shares I bought in previous years. With a broad portfolio of dividend shares, I think I could realistically target earning passive income for life.

How to find shares to buy

At the core of this plan is finding shares to buy that will pay me dividends in future. But that requires judgment as nobody really knows what will happen in future. For example, miner Rio Tinto has a 12% dividend yield right now. But if metal prices fall and Rio Tinto’s profit declines, will that still be the case next year, or the year after that?

To manage this uncertainty, I try to buy shares in companies that have a competitive advantage in a market I expect to keep seeing strong demand. I also like companies that live within their means. Very high debt can mean that even a profitable firm has little spare cash to pay dividends after servicing its borrowings.

I think I can find such companies for my income portfolio, as long as I am not greedy and instead focus on searching for businesses with strong financial prospects.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Will 2022 be the best year to invest in the stock market?

| Harshil Patel

Many stock markets around the world have tumbled so far in 2022. Our writer considers whether it has created an…

Read more »

Sunrise over Earth
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 miners offer 10%+ dividend yields! Should I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why this pair of FTSE 100 miners have dividend yields far above that of many other companies…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

3 UK-listed stocks with mega-low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios! Should I buy?

| Dr. James Fox

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio can suggest that a company is undervalued. So, here are some of the cheapest UK-listed stocks…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

My top 2 FTSE value stocks to buy right now!

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE hasn't been universally attractive to investors for some time. But the index offers enough value stocks to help…

Read more »

Worker on sofa and team on laptop screen talking and discussion in video conference and dog interruption.
Investing Articles

Is the AO World share price a bargain buy right now?

| Roland Head

The AO World share price crashed last week. But now it has fresh cash in the bank and a new…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

Down 16%! Is the Lloyds share price really a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

The Lloyds share price has lost almost one-sixth of its value since the year began. Should our writer sell his…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

3 UK stocks I think Warren Buffett would snap up at the moment

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks at the stocks Warren Buffett owns at the moment and extrapolates UK options that he thinks Buffett…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Should I buy IAG shares if the price drops below £1?

| John Choong

IAG shares continue to slide and is nearing penny stock levels.

Read more »