Home » Investing Articles » The Legal & General (LGEN) share price jumps 3%! Am I too late to buy?

The Legal & General (LGEN) share price jumps 3%! Am I too late to buy?

The Legal & General (LGEN) share price soared in early trading on Thursday as the company registered a good start to 2022.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper

Image source: Getty Images

The Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) share price is down 10% over the past year, but rose today on some positive news.

The British multinational financial services and asset management company saw its share price tumble following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But recent performance has been positive, and this was reiterated in a trading update today.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

I’ve already bought Legal & General stock, but maybe I’ve missed the chance to buy more at a lower price.

Strong performance in a difficult market

On Thursday, Legal & General said the first half of 2022 had been positive. It noted that its operating performance has been in line with expectations, adding that it expects to deliver double-digit growth in cash and capital generation for the first half.

This reflects the strong execution of our stated strategy – which is closely aligned to long-term structural growth drivers such as ageing demographics, investing in the real economy, and addressing climate change – both in the UK and, more recently, in the US,” Chief executive Sir Nigel Wilson said in a statement.

He claimed that Legal & General’s exposure to inflation was minimal and the balance sheet was strong. “The recent increase in solvency provides further security and optionality,” he added.

An impressive 2021

The FTSE 100 giant performed well in 2021. The firm raised its dividend earlier this year after announcing a 39% rise in annual pre-tax profits. Profits before tax for 2021 came in at £2.49bn. Profit after tax rose 28% to £2.05bn.

The company’s increased profits were underpinned by a resurgent housing market. House prices and demand for new homes soared during the period. Legal & General is major UK housebuilder, which may surprise some investors.

Prospects

It’s also a massive player in the asset management business. The brand is incredibly well known and this should help it attract customers and reduce net outflows in the long run.

But, in the short term, there may be some challenges. Any firm in the investment space will likely perform poorly in a climate characterised by soaring inflation and a cost-of-living crisis.

It also operates amid intense competition in the asset management industry. The group’s exposure to the cyclical housing market through its capital investment business may pull it down in the near term too. Negative economic forecasts and higher interest rates will likely weigh on the housing industry in H2.

The firm may also need to evolve as fintechs and other start ups enter the sector, but I see Legal & General performing well over the long run.

Buying more!

I’d buy more stock at the current share price. Performance has been positive in recent months despite the tough conditions.

But in the long run, I think the company’s focus on mature investors and pensions will continue to deliver. Customers will also be more willing to invest their money when we are through the current and rather gloomy period.

It’s worth noting that the dividend yield is very attractive too. It currently sits at a whopping 7.5%. Last year, dividend coverage was 1.85.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

James Fox owns shares of Legal & General. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Big Ben and the Union Jack
Investing Articles

What Boris Johnson resigning could mean for the stock market

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the reaction to the latest headlines around Boris Johnson in the stock market, and what could…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

Should I buy Scottish Mortgage shares after they jumped 10%?

| Dr. James Fox

Scottish Mortgage shares had been on a steady downward track over the past year. But, finally, the stock appears to…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Marks and Spencer shares are cheap. Is now the time to buy them?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

M&S shares have fallen significantly in 2022. Edward Sheldon looks at whether he should buy them while they're cheap.

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares to buy before the market rebounds

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This year, many FTSE 100 stocks have fallen 20% or more. Edward Sheldon highlights three shares he'd buy before global…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Buying the dip! 4 reasons I’m buying this growth stock

| Nathan Marks

Alphabet has been an unstoppable growth stock since its 2004 IPO. But after a 21% fall in its share price,…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

My Cineworld shares are tanking! Should I now buy more?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods wonders whether he should buy more Cineworld shares as life gets back to normal, even in the face…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Investing Articles

Here’s why BT shares may be bargains at 190p!

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods looks at P/E ratios and cash flow to assess whether BT shares are good value for money at…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 cheap income shares I’d buy hand over fist today

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers picks out a couple of income shares he'd buy for the delicious dividends on offer.

Read more »