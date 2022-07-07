Home » Investing Articles » 2 cheap dividend shares I’d buy in a heartbeat

2 cheap dividend shares I’d buy in a heartbeat

Our writer picks a pair of FTSE 100 dividend shares he would consider for his portfolio, that he thinks look cheap and attractive from an income perspective.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in dividend shares is one of my leading passive income ideas. Here are a couple such shares I would happily snap up for my income portfolio today.

Since the start of the year, shares in financial services provider Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) have fallen 21%. They are now 8% cheaper than they were 12 months ago.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

But I think the company continues to be attractive. The coloured umbrella brand is well-known. Combined with a history stretching back over 190 years, that should help Legal & General attract and retain customers. The company has been consistently profitable in recent years, with post-tax profits last year topping £2bn. Despite that, the valuation looks cheap to me – at the moment, Legal & General trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of seven.

That may be in part because investors are factoring in the risk that a worsening economy could lead to customers investing less, hurting revenues and profits at the firm. But I think its well-established reputation, large customer base, and proven business model could help the company navigate choppy waters in the future, as it has done in the past.

With a dividend yield of 7.4%, Legal & General is appealing to me from an income perspective too. That is why it is one of the dividend shares I would happily buy for my portfolio right now.

British American Tobacco

Another of those shares is British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS). It owns cigarette and tobacco brands including Lucky Strikes, Pall Mall, and glo. Its assortment of premium brands helps give the multinational giant pricing power. That can help it raise prices to keep profit margins strong, even in the face of challenges like cost inflation.

One key risk is the long-term decline in cigarette smoking. That could hurt sales and profits. Its pricing power may help the company mitigate the impact of falling sales to some extent. New areas such as modern oral tobacco are also helping the company sustain strong revenues, although so far such product lines have been much less profitable than cigarettes.

Cigarette volumes may continue to shrink, but British American Tobacco looks to me like it could still have a long road ahead of it. Its massive free cash flows help support a generous dividend that has risen annually for over two decades. No dividend is ever guaranteed to continue let alone keep rising regularly. But with its 6.4% yield, I would consider buying British American Tobacco today for my portfolio. With a P/E ratio of less than 12, I think it could offer me good value.

6%+ yielding dividend shares

Both of these dividend shares have some common characteristics. They benefit from the power of big brands. They generate large free cash flows that can help support dividends. Best of all, right now they both offer me a yield higher than 6%. I would think about buying them both to boost my income.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Christopher Ruane owns shares in British American Tobacco. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

2 undervalued passive income stocks I’d buy today with £1,000

| Stephen Wright

Falling stock prices are pushing up dividend yields. As a result, our author is looking for undervalued passive income stocks…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With £500, I’d use the Warren Buffett method to find cheap shares

| Christopher Ruane

The legendary investor Warren Buffett has become a billionaire by following some key investment principles. Our writer explains why he…

Read more »

Man in a clothing store in a medical mask because of a coronovirus.
Investing Articles

Down 81%, are boohoo shares set for an explosive comeback?

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

boohoo shares have been falling rapidly. But could interest from a billion-dollar hedge fund cause a turnaround in 2022?

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

The Tullow Oil (TLW) share price jumps after losses! Is now the time to buy?

| Dr. James Fox

The Tullow Oil (TLW) share price ticked upwards on Thursday morning after falling nearly 30% over the last month. So,…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Is the Lloyds share price about to dip below 40p?

| John Choong

The Lloyds share price has been trading below 50p for the better part of the year. But could the stock…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

2 beaten-down FTSE 250 shares I’m buying and holding for the long term

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains why he's adding two FTSE 250 shares to his portfolio in the middle of a market sell-off.

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

The Legal & General (LGEN) share price jumps 3%! Am I too late to buy?

| Dr. James Fox

The Legal & General (LGEN) share price soared in early trading on Thursday as the company registered a good start…

Read more »

Big Ben and the Union Jack
Investing Articles

What Boris Johnson resigning could mean for the stock market

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the reaction to the latest headlines around Boris Johnson in the stock market, and what could…

Read more »