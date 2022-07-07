Home » Investing Articles » 12% dividend yields! Should I buy these FTSE 100 shares today?

12% dividend yields! Should I buy these FTSE 100 shares today?

Are 12% dividend yields too good to be true? Our writer considers two of the highest-yielding dividend shares in the FTSE 100.

Latest posts by Harshil Patel (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 100 is home to many dividend shares. On average, shares in this large-cap index offer a dividend yield of 4%. That’s not too bad, but there are many that offer much more.

For instance, both Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO) and Persimmon (LSE:PSN) currently yield around 12%. They’re the highest-yielding companies in the Footsie.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

On a £10,000 investment, that means I’d receive a passive income of £1,200. And If I buy them in a Stocks and Shares ISA, it would be tax-free too.

That sounds mighty high though. Should I buy these two shares today or are they too good to be true? Let’s take a look.

A FTSE 100 star

Persimmon is one of the UK’s leading housebuilders. I consider it to be one of the highest-quality shares in this industry.

There are several reasons for this. First, it owns high-quality land. It’s also disciplined to only buy more land at the right time in the cycle when prices appear to offer good value.

It’s run by experienced management with a strong track record.

Lastly, Persimmon has many of the financial metrics that I like to see in quality companies. That includes a return on capital employed of 25% and a profit margin of 27%. This suggests that it’s a profitable business that makes efficient use of its money.

Housing shortage

The future looks bright for this industry. There’s a structural shortage of housing in the UK. The Government has a target to build 300,000 new homes per year. But numbers have fallen short in recent years. It also suggests that Persimmon could be busy for years to come.

A word of warning, however. Housebuilders have benefited from rising house prices. And although annual price rises have been buoyant, there are signs that the process started to slow.

Also, the rising cost of living could put pressure on household finances, reducing potential housebuyers’ ability to earn and therefore borrow.

Overall, I’d consider buying these FTSE 100 shares today, but only in a long-term portfolio. There are near-term risks on the horizon, but the chunky dividend might provide some buffer against these.

Chunky dividends

Talking of chunky dividends, should I buy global miner Rio Tinto for its 12% dividend yield too?

Like housebuilders, mining shares also operate in a cyclical industry. A global recession could slow large-scale building projects such as skyscrapers and warehouses. These buildings use iron ore, which is Rio’s main product.

That said, more than half of sales come from China. And that’s one of the few countries with a supportive monetary policy right now.

Bags of cash

Like Persimmon, I’d consider Rio Tinto to be a high-quality business. With a market capitalisation of £75bn it’s a large, global company. It’s established and has considerable experience. I also like that it’s highly cash-generative and profitable.

Turning to its dividends, Rio has a consistent track record when it comes to returning cash to shareholders. And its juicy 12% dividend is well-covered by its earnings.

Overall, it’s an appealing large-cap share that I think deserves a spot in my long-term ISA.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Harshil Patel has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares to buy before the market rebounds

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This year, many FTSE 100 stocks have fallen 20% or more. Edward Sheldon highlights three shares he'd buy before global…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Buying the dip! 4 reasons I’m buying this growth stock

| Nathan Marks

Alphabet has been an unstoppable growth stock since its 2004 IPO. But after a 21% fall in its share price,…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

My Cineworld shares are tanking! Should I now buy more?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods wonders whether he should buy more Cineworld shares as life gets back to normal, even in the face…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Investing Articles

Here’s why BT shares may be bargains at 190p!

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods looks at P/E ratios and cash flow to assess whether BT shares are good value for money at…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 cheap income shares I’d buy hand over fist today

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers picks out a couple of income shares he'd buy for the delicious dividends on offer.

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Here’s why I bought more Rolls-Royce shares at 80p!

| Andrew Woods

As the world reopens, Andrew Woods explains the thinking behind his recent purchase of more Rolls-Royce shares.

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

I bought these 4 cheap shares for a market recovery

| Cliff D'Arcy

After months of sitting on my hands, I've finally taken the plunge by buying four cheap shares. Of course, their…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m buying more shares in one of my best stocks to buy!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool explains why he is planning on adding further shares of one of his holdings to boost his portfolio.

Read more »