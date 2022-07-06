Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why I’m buying more shares in one of my best stocks to buy!

Here’s why I’m buying more shares in one of my best stocks to buy!

This Fool explains why he is planning on adding further shares of one of his holdings to boost his portfolio.

Latest posts by Jabran Khan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

One of my best stocks to buy, JD Sports (LSE:JD), looks more attractive than ever right now. Here’s why I’m seriously considering adding more shares to my holdings.

Undisputed king of trainers

JD Sports is one of the premier sportswear brands in the UK. It has a large store presence throughout the country and is growing internationally too, with a focus on the US. It continues to diversify its business and has forayed into the lucrative gym market.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Retail has been a tough sector in recent years. The shift to online, coupled with changing shopping habits, the rise of technology, and the e-commerce boom has seen many retailers fall by the wayside. Not JD, however. It has continued its impressive growth trajectory.

So what’s happening with JD shares currently? Well as I write, they’re trading for 118p. At this time last year, the shares were trading for 195p, which is a 39% drop over a 12-month period. JD shares falling doesn’t concern me as I am invested in its longer-term growth and believe its shares will bounce back.

The best stocks to buy have risks too

The rise of online fast fashion has changed the clothing market in recent years. Cheaper alternatives, shipped faster via online only methods have placed pressure on more traditional retailers like JD Sports. There is no doubt this burgeoning trend has affected market share. This, in turn, can have a negative impact on performance and investor returns.

Next, recent macroeconomic headwinds such as soaring inflation, rising cost of materials, and the supply chain crisis have had an impact on JD Sports. Rising costs could squeeze profit margins, which will affect performance and investor returns. The supply chain crisis could mean consumers are unable to purchase their favourite items, leading them directly to competitors.

Why I’d buy more JD Sports shares

So let’s look at the positives. I always refer to a firm’s performance history. I do understand that past performance is not a guarantee of the future, however. Looking back at JD Sports, it has an enviable record of performance growth over the past four years, growing revenue and profit consecutively in this period.

Next, at current levels, JD shares look good value for money on a price-to-earnings ratio of just 15. Furthermore, impressive performance has led to dividend payments that would boost my passive income stream. The shares currently yield less than 1%. It is worth remembering dividends can be cancelled, however.

Many investors have moved away from growth stocks and towards safer defensive options. However, my investment strategy has always been with the longer term in mind.

I believe the future for JD looks bright. It is building two new logistics centres in the UK and Netherlands to meet growing demand and improve customer service. Next, it also has unique agreements with some of the biggest brands. Take Nike for example. JD is one of Nike’s top customers in the world. I believe this offers it leverage over a key supplier.

In a competitive market like retail, these advantages and investments can make all the difference. I believe this growth will underpin continued performance growth, which will provide me with stable returns for years to come.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Jabran Khan owns shares in JD Sports. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

I bought these 4 cheap shares for a market recovery

| Cliff D'Arcy

After months of sitting on my hands, I've finally taken the plunge by buying four cheap shares. Of course, their…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Just 6% of investment trusts make positive return in H1! What should I do?

| Royston Wild

The returns from investment trusts have so far disappointed this year. Here's why I plan to continue splashing the cash…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Could this FTSE 100 stock be a bargain to buy and hold?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool believes there are some excellent bargains to be had on the FTSE 100 and details one he is…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Are these the best income shares to buy in 2022?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods wonders if he should add these two companies to his portfolio to create a consistent income stream.

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

At 41p, are Lloyds shares now too cheap to miss?

| Andrew Woods

As interest rates rise, Andrew Woods asks if now is the time to load up on Lloyds shares.

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap UK shares to buy right now!

| Royston Wild

Stock market volatility remains very high. This presents excellent opportunities for investors to buy mega-cheap UK shares like these two…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

Should I buy soaring Abrdn stock? Or am I too late?

| Dr. James Fox

Abrdn stock jumped 8% in Wednesday morning trading. The share price has tanked this year, so maybe its fortunes are…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Shell shares now as oil dips?

| Dr. James Fox

The oil price is a key driver of energy companies' profitability. So should I be buying Shell shares as investors…

Read more »