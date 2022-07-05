Home » Investing Articles » My top 4 tips for making the most of a stock market recovery

My top 4 tips for making the most of a stock market recovery

Jon Smith runs through his thoughts on how he’s planning to take advantage of a potential stock market recovery.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 100 is several hundred points away from the highs of the year above 7,600 points. Some think that we’re heading towards a stock market recovery. Now that investors are aware of the risks relating to rising interest rates and high inflation, the surprise fear factor has gone. If we do see a bumper recovery in the second half of the year, here’s how I’m going to try to make the most of it.

Target both growth and value

My focus for investing my fresh money would be partly on top growth stocks and partly on undervalued shares. Growth stocks tend to be the best performers during a period when the stock market rises. This is because the sectors operated in tend to be those that have the highest demand. So if the economy is performing well to lift the market in general, the largest demand from consumers should come in the growth stock segments.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Value is another area I’m dialled into. Given the volatility this year in shares, some companies have experienced steep falls in their respective share prices. Even established names such as JD Sports Fashion, Ocado Group and Associated British Foods are down at least 30% over the past year.

So if I see signs that the stock market is starting to move back higher, I think some of the heavily discounted stocks (like those mentioned above) could be a smart buy for my portfolio.

Being patient and not gullible

I’m going to be patient and split up my money for investment over a period of time. The stock market is still very fragile and even a recovery could be derailed quickly by fresh negative headlines. To avoid going all-in only to experience a subsequent market crash, I’m going to invest in chunks.

If the market does keep rising, I’ll be able to buy on the way up. Sure, I’ll lose out a little from not buying earlier. But I think it’s a much better way to manage my risk overall. I’d rather give up a few percent of profit in order to protect myself against, perhaps, a 20% loss from being greedy and impatient.

Another tip I’m going to make use of is to avoid high-risk ideas. During previous market rallies, some get-rich-quick stock ideas always pop up on the internet. Given that the broader market is recovering, people tend to get over-excited about the bear market potentially being over and fall into the trap of investing without careful analysis. I’m not saying that these are all scams, but the possibility of making insane returns in a matter of days is always going to be unlikely.

Taking advantage of a stock market recovery

It’s impossible for me to say with certainty at the moment if we’re approaching a recovery. But I think that we’ll get more direction in the next month that will make it clear how the second half of the year will play out.

If it’s clear that the market wants to head higher, then I’m keen to take advantage. After all, over the long term, the trend is my friend.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

Jon Smith has no position in any share mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Associated British Foods and Ocado Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 FTSE companies that could prosper from a weaker pound!

| Dr. James Fox

Most of the FTSE 100's income doesn't come from the UK. So here are two stocks I'd buy that will…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

3 income stocks to build wealth!

| Dr. James Fox

I'm looking at income stocks that can help my portfolio grow over the long run. With share prices depressed, now…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy in July

| Charlie Keough

Here, this Fool explains why he's adding these two FTSE 100 shares to his portfolio, both for July and the…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

My top 2 dividend stocks to buy in July as FTSE 100 shareholder returns soar

| Andrew Mackie

As inflation begins to bite, Andrew Mackie examines the dividend stocks he believes will help grow his wealth.

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 monster growth stocks to buy before the market rebounds

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Growth stocks have been hammered in 2022. Here are two that Edward Sheldon would buy now, before the market recovers.

Read more »

Family in protective face masks in airport
Investing Articles

easyJet shares continue falling! Is now the time to buy?

| Finlay Blair

After its COO quit, EasyJet shares have been falling once again. Finlay Blair wonders whether now's the time for him…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

3 top stocks to buy today

| Royston Wild

I think these companies could be among the best stocks to buy right now. They might well provide big shareholder…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

A FTSE 250 dividend growth stock to buy right now!

| Royston Wild

I think buying defence stocks could be a good idea in the current geopolitical climate. Here's a top dividend growth…

Read more »