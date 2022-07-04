Home » Investing Articles » Are investment trusts worth the hype?

Are investment trusts worth the hype?

Jon Smith explains some of the characteristics that make investment trusts appealing for him as a potential investor.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office

Image source: Getty Images

At the moment, the stock market is in an uncertain place. It’s hard to sift through companies and find gems in which to invest. Add into the mix the current high inflation, and investing to offset the erosion of my cash is another key aim. To solve current problems, investment trusts are becoming more popular. So why are the trusts a potentially smart investment choice for my money right now?

Understanding the basics

An investment trust sounds a very formal term to describe something that’s actually very simple. Looking at a real-life example is a good way to explain what this type of investment is. I’ve chosen the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, one of the most popular FTSE 100 options available.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

I can buy shares in it just like a normal stock. The share price fluctuates every day. The main difference to other companies is that it uses its money to invest in other stocks.

This might seem a little confusing at first. Why would I buy a stock that doesn’t make a product or generate revenue like a conventional business? It’s a valid point, and some prefer to avoid trusts. However, they’ve become very popular since the start of the pandemic.

Why investment trusts appeal to me

The main appeal stems from the fact that this type of stock allows me to hand my money to a professional asset manager. It’s a cheaper way for me to gain this access than trying to invest in an alternative, such as a hedge fund.

Since the start of the pandemic, stocks have been very volatile. The wild swings make it hard for me to accurately pick winners consistently. Although I’ll always back myself, investing some of my cash in a trust takes the pressure off me. I can get exposure to a wide variety of stocks even with a relatively small investment. It also saves me the hassle of trying to personally replicate the buying and selling approach of a professional.

Further, because the trust is freely traded during the day, I can buy and sell easily and quickly. This is appealing, as some mutual funds can take several days to settle. If I want to realise my cash so that I can move speedily to take advantage of another investment opportunity, I can.

Finally, some trusts have the specific goal of generating income. Managers including Blackstone and BlackRock both have options that currently have dividend yields in excess of 7.5%. At a time when I want to try and make my cash work hard due to the high inflation rate, I think it’s a smart move to park some money here.

Points to remember

But I’m aware that such stocks do have risks. I’m completely out of control of the companies that the managers decide to invest in. If I’m bearish on a particular stock, I can’t prevent a trust from investing in it.

Another risk is that the share price doesn’t perfectly reflect the net asset value of all the shares held in the trust. If the share price is trading at a premium when I want to buy it, I could be overpaying which is something I keenly want to avoid.

That said, I feel the advantages outweigh the benefits overall so I’m making trusts a part of my investment strategy.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Jon Smith and The Motley Fool UK have no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Elderly father and adult son work in the garden
Investing Articles

This penny stock could be set to soar! Should I buy shares?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool looks closely at a penny stock operating in an exciting growth market that could see its shares rise…

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Investing Articles

The next stock market recovery looks imminent

| Kevin Godbold

As the stock market bear gives way to the bull, some stocks are already turning up and I'm ready to…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

2 dividend shares to protect me from soaring inflation

| Harshil Patel

Dividend shares can be an excellent way to keep up with inflation. Our writer explores several options to protect his…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Is it time to buy Unilever stock?

| Nathan Marks

Unilever stock has underperformed in the last five years. But with its portfolio of powerful brands, should I buy now…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Can the Darktrace share price make an explosive comeback?

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

The Darktrace share price has fallen below 300p for the first time since its IPO. This Fool analyses if now…

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

A beaten-down UK share to buy as a global recession looms!

| Royston Wild

Recent stock market volatility means a lot of great stocks look oversold. Here's a beaten-down UK share that looks like…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Stocks and Shares ISA in the red? Here’s how I’d react

| Christopher Ruane

After seeing the value of some holdings in his Stocks and Shares ISA crash, our writer reflects on how he…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

BP shares jump 3%! Is it too late to buy?

| Dr. James Fox

BP shares have performed well in 2022 despite the firm losing its Russian operations. The stock jumped another 3% today!

Read more »