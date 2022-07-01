Home » Investing Articles » A beaten-down penny stock to buy on the dip!

A beaten-down penny stock to buy on the dip!

This penny stock is down 12% in just a few weeks. But at the current price, it looks like a good addition to my portfolio.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.

Image source: Getty Images

This penny stock has been on my watchlist for a while. Steppe Cement (LSE:STCM) is a Kazakh cement manufacturer, which some investors may know for its sizeable dividend yield.

The stock has dipped 12% over the last month, and I think this represents a good opportunity to buy. However, I wouldn’t just buy for the dividend as I think it’s got good long-term prospects too.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Here’s why I’d buy Steppe Cement shares.

Prospects

Steppe Cement has two dry kilns and four mothballed wet kilns. The firm is the leading cement manufacturer in Kazakhstan using the dry method, which is less resource-intensive.

Steppe boasts that it enjoys competitive advantages and is one of the lowest-cost producers in Kazakhstan. Its plants are also strategically located. The Kazakh outfit claims these factors make it well positioned to grow.

But the macroeconomic indicators are positive too. The construction sector is expected to experience strong demand in the coming years as the government has put addressing housing issues at the centre of the country’s development. The sector can enhance social wellbeing and provide jobs.

Specifically, the Prime Minister’s office has forecast strong demand for housing because of the outdated nature of existing housing stock. It also points to an increase in the birth rate and the number of marriages over the past two decades.

More generally, we’re seeing an urbanisation trend in Kazakhstan, as elsewhere in the developing world, which Steppe can take advantage of.

Performance

In its recently announced results for 2021, Steppe reported a pre-tax profit increase of 63%. Profit came in at $21.4m, up from $13.1m the year before. And revenue grew 13% to $84.6m. This level of profit growth is probably unsustainable in the long run and likely reflects the fact that 2020 was a quiet year for the construction industry.

As a result, the price-to-earnings ratio currently sits at just 5.1. That’s exceptionally cheap. Its price-to-sales ratio is a little over one!

The firm said that cement volume sales grew 3% to 1.69 million tonnes, up from 1.65 million tonnes in 2020. And profits were largely driven by higher prices as the housing sector boomed. Once again, this probably reflects the fact that Covid-19-induced disruption reduced demand for cement during 2020.

It added that the Kazakh cement market increased 23% in 2021 and it expects 2022 to be at a similar level. This is certainly encouraging and reinforces the positive macroeconomic trends highlighted above.

Dividend

In its recent update, the company said it wanted to recommend the distribution of a 5p dividend for 2021. However, Steppe, which is actually registered in Malaysia, said that new tax regulations in the South-East Asian nation created uncertainty concerning the tax treatment of foreign sourced dividend income for Malaysian corporates.

A 5p dividend would be a sizeable yield. With the stock currently trading for 34p.

Risks

There are always risks and this one is no different. For one, inflation may harm profit lefts in the near term. I’m also a little concerned about the spread. The buying price is currently 34p while the selling price is 32p. This means the stock needs to gain more than 6% for me to make my money back.

Nonetheless, I see Steppe as investment for long-term growth and its sizeable dividend yield should offset the spread.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

UK shares: 1 cheap dividend stock I bought to combat inflation!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool is on the lookout for the best UK shares to protect himself from soaring inflation. Here is one…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Should I buy Marks and Spencer shares for its growth in July?

| John Choong

Despite posting excellent annual results, Marks and Spencer shares are down 40% this year. Could this be a buying opportunity…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

The Lloyds dividend could keep growing – but will it?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he's not taking the prospect of a growing Lloyds dividend for granted.

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

Are BT shares a good buy at 185p?

| Dr. James Fox

BT shares offer a fairly attractive dividend and are down considerably over four years. But is this stock right for…

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is down one-third. Should I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has lost a third of its value since the year began. Our writer explains why he…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Down 57%, cheap NIO shares are ‘no-brainer’ additions to my portfolio!

| Dr. James Fox

NIO shares have risen considerably in recent months, but are down over the year. I'm still buying this stock for…

Read more »

Young woman with face mask using mobile phone and buying groceries in the supermarket during virus pandemic.
Investing Articles

Will a recession help or hurt the B&M share price?

| Christopher Ruane

The B&M share price has been tumbling and there's a recession looming, So why would our writer still consider adding…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to invest for a stock market recovery?

| Charlie Carman

Waiting for a stock market recovery? Our writer outlines his approach to investing during turbulent times and why he can't…

Read more »