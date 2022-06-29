Home » Investing Articles » 2 top UK shares I’d buy for July with £600

2 top UK shares I’d buy for July with £600

Jon Smith outlines two of his favourite UK shares that he wants to buy with free cash in the coming month.

Posted by Jon Smith Published
| More on:
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

June has flown by, but fortunately there’s still plenty of the summer left to look forward to. July is going to be another important month, with the Bank of England set to raise interest rates again and some half-year company reports due out. Here are the two top UK shares that I’m looking at buying with a spare £600 next month.

Banking on more rate hikes

The first company in my focus is Investec (LSE:INVP). The bank is split between operating in South Africa and the UK. It has performed well over the past year, with the share price up almost 55%.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

A good amount of the gain can be attributed to a stellar performance over the last financial year (that runs March-March). Basic earnings per share jumped 106.3%. The increase in earnings was driven by growth in operating income.

Funds under management grew by 9.2%, with net core loans up 13.2%. These were two key drivers that helped to boost profits. This is also why I think the business is a smart buy for me right now.

The higher the interest rate is, the more money the bank make on the funds and deposits. It also allows the bank to make a larger spread on the rate charged on loans. Given the fact that the Bank of England is likely to continue to raise rates this summer, I think Investec is going to continue to benefit from this.

I do think that the South African operations are a risk though. Even as they diversify the company, I’m aware of the instability that exists in that region and this could have a negative future impact.

An undervalued UK share

The second stock I think I’ll buy in July is Currys (LSE:CURY). In contrast to the share price performance of Investec, the Currys share price has fallen by 40% over the past year.

A key driver behind this move has been the lowering of profit guidance as the company has experienced problems. This has included supply chain issues, causing product availability problems. I think investors are also concerned about how consumer demand will hold up going forward, given the cost of living crisis.

Despite this, I think that the share price has been aggressively sold to the point of being undervalued. The business is still profitable, even if 2021 profit was much lower than pre-pandemic levels. As such, the price-to-earnings ratio sits at just 6.76. In my eyes, this is quite low and so does grab my interest.

I also disagree with the thinking that consumer demand will meaningfully fall due to a downturn in the economy. Products such as kitchen appliances and other household goods are staples. If my fridge breaks down, I’m going to find a way to buy another one! Further, the business has a good credit offering as well, providing an additional revenue line.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Jon Smith and The Motley Fool UK have no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

A dividend-paying penny stock to buy as inflation soars!

| Royston Wild

As inflation soars I need to take care to protect my shares portfolio. Here's a penny stock I think could…

Read more »

Girl and father putting coin into piggy bank, sitting on sofa at home
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Lloyds shares 10 years ago is now worth this much

| Alan Oscroft

Over the past decade, investors who put their cash into Lloyds shares have seen poor returns on their investment. Or…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

The Tullow share price jumps as oil goes higher! Should I buy?

| Dr. James Fox

The Tullow Oil share price has bounced up and down this year despite a soaring oil price. Here, I weigh…

Read more »

Middle-aged lady in wheelchair writing on whiteboard
Investing Articles

2 shares with dividends I’d buy in July

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is eyeing this pair of shares with dividends for his portfolio. Here's why.

Read more »

Piggy bank rocketing skywards
Investing Articles

Will this FTSE 250 stock fly to the moon?

| Charlie Carman

Falling revenue and profits mark an end to the pandemic boost for this FTSE 250 stock, but does an imminent…

Read more »

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

In the tech selloff, what growth stocks should I buy?

| Stuart Blair

The Nasdaq index has sunk around 28% year to date. However, this has led to many buying opportunities in quality…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

40% down, is Tesla stock a buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock has shed two-fifths of its value so far this year. Could this be a buying opportunity for our…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

Should I save money or invest for retirement using the FTSE 100?

| Kevin Godbold

The FTSE 100 index is home to some great businesses that can help propel me to a happy financial retirement.…

Read more »