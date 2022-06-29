Home » Investing Articles » In the tech selloff, what growth stocks should I buy?

In the tech selloff, what growth stocks should I buy?

The Nasdaq index has sunk around 28% year to date. However, this has led to many buying opportunities in quality growth stocks — like these two.

Posted by Stuart Blair Published
| More on:
Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together

Image source: Getty Images

2022 has been terrible for growth stocks, with concerns of inflation weighing heavily. Indeed, the Nasdaq has fallen around 28% year to date and 20% over the past year.

Many parallels have also been drawn with the dot-com selloff in 2000, where the index fell 78% from March to October 2002. This has depressed investor sentiment further.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

But although my portfolio has felt the pain of this, as a long-term investor I see many opportunities to buy quality growth stocks. In particular I am looking for profitability, as the valuations of these companies are well backed up by earnings.

Here are two companies I am buying right now.

A Warren Buffett stock 

An investment into Apple  (NASDAQ: AAPL) five years ago would have delivered a return of nearly 300%. But year to date, the tech giant has sunk over 22%, largely in line with the wider fall in the Nasdaq. Over the past year, the Apple share price has risen just 5%, far lower than in previous years.

This weak share price performance has led me to buy this growth stock, as I believe it remains a great long-term buy.

For instance, the company is a money-making machine. In FY2021, net sales increased 33% year-on-year to $365bn, while operating income was able to soar 64% to $109bn.

The performance in FY2022 has also improved even further. In the six months ending March 26, 2022, net sales have increased around 10% year-on-year to $221bn, while operating income increased another 16% year-on-year to $71bn. This has supported an increase of $90bn to the existing share repurchase programme, which should help boost metrics such as earnings per share. 

There are macroeconomic uncertainties for the group, however. For instance, as interest rates increase, Apple’s interest payments may become more expensive. As Apple’s total debt pile totals around $120bn, this is an issue. At the same time, inflationary pressures may reduce consumers’ ability to buy Apple products. 

However, with a historically low price-to-earnings ratio of around 22, I am willing to accept these risks. For this reason, I will continue to buy this stock at these current levels. 

A growth stock increasing profits

Due to the current macroeconomic environment, many stocks have been reporting worrying trading updates. However, Salesforce  (NYSE: CRM) has managed to defy this and upgrade its earnings expectations.

CEO Marc Benioff stated that “so far, we’re just not seeing any material impact from the broader economic world that all of you are in”. The company also increased its adjusted profit forecasts to $4.75 per share, up from previous forecasts of $4.63. This is a huge sign of confidence.

Unfortunately, there is the risk of a US recession in the near future. This means that economic activity slows down and this may lead to companies cutting their spending with the consumer relation management company.

However, in the past year, the Salesforce share price has dipped 26%, indicating that these risks may now have been priced in. Therefore, it is a growth stock I am very happy to own in my portfolio, as I believe it can deal with the macroeconomic uncertainties well. 

“This Stock Could Be Like Buying Amazon in 1997”

I'm sure you'll agree that's quite the statement from Motley Fool Co-Founder Tom Gardner.

But since our US analyst team first recommended shares in this unique tech stock back in 2016, the value has soared.

What's more, we firmly believe there's still plenty of upside in its future. In fact, even throughout the current coronavirus crisis, its performance has been beating Wall St expectations.

And right now, we're giving you a chance to discover exactly what has got our analysts all fired up about this niche industry phenomenon, in our FREE special report, A Top US Share From The Motley Fool.

Click here to claim your copy now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top US Share… free of charge!

Stuart Blair owns shares in Apple and Salesforce, Inc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple and Salesforce, Inc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

A dividend-paying penny stock to buy as inflation soars!

| Royston Wild

As inflation soars I need to take care to protect my shares portfolio. Here's a penny stock I think could…

Read more »

Girl and father putting coin into piggy bank, sitting on sofa at home
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Lloyds shares 10 years ago is now worth this much

| Alan Oscroft

Over the past decade, investors who put their cash into Lloyds shares have seen poor returns on their investment. Or…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

The Tullow share price jumps as oil goes higher! Should I buy?

| Dr. James Fox

The Tullow Oil share price has bounced up and down this year despite a soaring oil price. Here, I weigh…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 top UK shares I’d buy for July with £600

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines two of his favourite UK shares that he wants to buy with free cash in the coming…

Read more »

Middle-aged lady in wheelchair writing on whiteboard
Investing Articles

2 shares with dividends I’d buy in July

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is eyeing this pair of shares with dividends for his portfolio. Here's why.

Read more »

Piggy bank rocketing skywards
Investing Articles

Will this FTSE 250 stock fly to the moon?

| Charlie Carman

Falling revenue and profits mark an end to the pandemic boost for this FTSE 250 stock, but does an imminent…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

40% down, is Tesla stock a buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock has shed two-fifths of its value so far this year. Could this be a buying opportunity for our…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

Should I save money or invest for retirement using the FTSE 100?

| Kevin Godbold

The FTSE 100 index is home to some great businesses that can help propel me to a happy financial retirement.…

Read more »