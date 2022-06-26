Home » Investing Articles » I’m aiming to make £45,000 in passive income with UK shares and never work again!

I’m aiming to make £45,000 in passive income with UK shares and never work again!

Investing regularly in UK shares can generate a substantial passive income over the long run. Zaven Boyrazian demonstrates how.

Posted by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc Published
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in UK shares might be one of the best ways to build a passive income. At least, I think so. Why? Because the FTSE 100 hosts some of the highest-yielding dividend stocks in the world.

Even with the disruptions of the pandemic, the index is still expected to yield 4.1% in 2022 – far ahead of the S&P 500‘s 1.37%.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Dividends may be boring versus the excitement of explosive share price growth opportunities. But in the long term, they can become a massive source of recurring income. Take Warren Buffett’s investment in Coca-Cola as an example. In 2021, he earned $672m in dividends alone. After decades of dividend growth, that’s the equivalent of a 52% annually recurring return on his original $1.3bn investment 34 years ago.

With that in mind, let’s explore how to leverage the power of dividends and compounding returns so that I can eventually say goodbye to my day job.

Reaching millionaire status with UK shares

On average, when dividends are taken into account, the FTSE 100 has generated an annualised return of around 8%. So if I invested a £10,000 lump sum today into a low-cost tracker fund, I could expect to have approximately £10,800 in a year, with around £400 of that gain coming from dividends alone.

Such a performance is obviously not guaranteed, since the stock market is a volatile place. And I may end up with less or even lose money. But let’s assume the historical average continues to repeat itself for the foreseeable future. Under this assumption, after 34 years of compounding at 8%, my portfolio value would grow to just over £136,900.

That’s not bad. But it’s certainly not enough to retire on. And definitely not enough to generate a five-figure passive income. However, if I continue to invest a small amount each month, then things start to get interesting. With an additional relatively small monthly capital injection of £500, my portfolio of UK shares across the same time period ventures into millionaire territory at £1,124,000!

Generating a £45,000 passive income

Assuming the 4.1% dividend yield is maintained, my imagined £1.12m portfolio would yield a £46,084 passive income annually. Stack the State Pension on top, and that sounds like a fairly comfortable retirement, in my opinion.

Obviously, with inflation doing its thing, such a portfolio will be worth less in the future in terms of consumer spending power. And as we’ve seen recently, the stock market does have a tendency to tumble every once in a while as companies endure economic headwinds.

A crash will inevitably happen again at some point. Many UK shares will undoubtedly cut, suspend, or even outright cancel dividend payments in such a scenario. But by diversifying my portfolio, the impact of such events can be mitigated. And by ensuring I have a reasonable amount of cash on the side, these temporary stock market downturns can be endured.

More on Investing Articles

Social media and digital online concept, woman using smartphone
Investing Articles

Will Lloyds shares recover in 2022?

| Harvey Jones

Lloyds shares have struggled this year and the looming recession won't help. But I'd still buy them today.

Read more »

Two hands holding champagne glasses toasting each other with Paris in the background
Investing Articles

Can the stock market make me rich even now?

| Kevin Godbold

Here are three ways I'm coping with the stock market's recent bout of weakness and aiming to build wealth in…

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Investing Articles

3 top investment trusts to buy right now

| Alan Oscroft

Investment trusts offer a wide range of options for investors. And in troubled times, they provide some safety through diversification…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Why hasn’t the FTSE 100 crashed in 2022?

| Alan Oscroft

The catastrophic events of 2022 have left investors around the globe fearing the worst for stock markets. And some have…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

2 inflation-resistant FTSE 100 stocks to buy today

| Royston Wild

Soaring inflation could dent my returns if I don't take care. Here are two top inflation-resistant FTSE 100 stocks I'd…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

Why a bear market is an investor’s best friend

| Alan Oscroft

A bear market can certainly be scary. But any investor tempted to sell might benefit by looking at Warren Buffett's…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price could be stuck below £1 for a while. Should I buy?

| John Choong

The Rolls-Royce share price has been trading at penny stock levels since April. Could the stock be a bargain at…

Read more »

Portrait of construction engineers working on building site together
Investing Articles

Down 30%, are CRH shares a screaming buy?

| Roland Head

The CRH share price has slumped this year. Roland Head asks if this overlooked FTSE 100 share could be a…

Read more »