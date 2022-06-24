Home » Investing Articles » These top income stocks look dirt cheap to me. I’d buy them now

These top income stocks look dirt cheap to me. I’d buy them now

I’m taking advantage of today’s stock market weakness to load up on top value income stocks

Posted by Harvey Jones Published
Asian Indian male white collar worker on wheelchair having video conference with his business partners

Image source: Getty Images

Income stocks are having a moment. While former tech growth heroes like Netflix, Meta (formerly Facebook), and Tesla Motors are crashing, UK dividend shares are in demand. That is great news for the FTSE 100, because it is full of them.

While the Nasdaq is down 29.06% year to date, the FTSE 100 has fallen just 4.85%. That’s terrific relative performance in this troubled year. After years out of favour, our blue-chip index is now one of the best performing stock markets in the world.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

As inflation rockets and recession beckons, investors are dumping risky growth stocks and cryptocurrencies, and rediscovering the joys of boring old income stocks.

Income stocks are holding firm

Investing in a whizzy growth stock with bags of potential looks less attractive when inflation is high, as its future earnings will be worth less in real terms. Also, there is an even greater risk that those revenues will never come through.

By contrast, dividend stocks supply a regular stream of shareholder payouts in the here and now, which investors can take as income or reinvest for the future. Better still, dividend stocks tend to be big, established companies, with loyal customers and reliable revenue streams, which means they offer a bit of recession proofing.

There is another reason why income stocks look attractive right now. They are cheap and give me terrific yields as well. Housebuilder Persimmon now trades at just 7.3 times earnings, yet offers an incredible yield of 12.87%.

Similarly, fund manager Abrdn is valued at 11.7 times earnings, and yields 9%. Mining giant Anglo American trades at 5.2 times earning and yields 7.72%. Tobacco firm Imperial Brands is valued at 7.4 times earnings and yields 7.65.

Those are the first income stocks that spring to mind, but there are plenty more of their stripe on the FTSE 100.

Even though interest rates on cash are finally rising, I would have to lock my money away for 12 months to get more than 2%. With stocks and shares, I can get my money back at any time.

Naturally, individual company stocks are more volatile than cash savings. My capital is not guaranteed, but will shrink if share prices fall further (as they probably will, for a while).

I’d buy these solid blue chips

Also, those juicy yields are not guaranteed. They rely on the company generating sufficient profits to pay for them. As we saw in the pandemic, management is free to scrap or suspend dividends in tough times.

There is always a danger that your chosen company could go out of business. Yet the companies I have listed above, and many more on the FTSE 100, look solid to me.

Even if we fall into a bear market and recession, they have the financial muscle to see it through to the other side.

Most should continue paying their dividends throughout. By re-investing my regular payouts, I can pick up more of their stock at a lower price when markets are down.

When markets finally recover, as history shows they always do in the end, the shares I bought at market lows will be worth more.

So yes, I would buy top FTSE income stocks today. Then I would hold them for years. Or ideally, decades.

Should you invest £1,000 in Lloyds right now?

Before you consider Lloyds, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Lloyds wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Harvey Jones doesn't hold any of the shares mentioned in this article. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Imperial Brands. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Lady researching stocks
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m avoiding this dirt-cheap dividend penny stock!

| Jabran Khan

A dirt-cheap, dividend-paying penny stock with a vast presence sounds good on the surface. This Fool isn't convinced, however.

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Excessive stock trading erodes long-term gains!

| Andrew Mackie

Are high trading fees eating away at your returns? Research suggests that excessive stock trading could be to blame.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Investing Articles

Pearson shares are up 25% since the market correction! Should I buy now?

| Jabran Khan

Why have Pearson shares rallied since the market correction? This Fool looks at the educational provider in more detail and…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Recession ready! I’d buy these FTSE 100 stocks for tough times

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains some of his favourite options for defensive FTSE 100 stocks that he's thinking of adding to his…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

Down 45%, are these UK shares no-brainer bargains right now? 

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

Several top UK shares are down significantly and two companies on my list look like possible attractive buys right now.…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

I bought these 2 FTSE 100 shares two years ago. Should I now add to them?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods asks if he should add to his current holding in these two FTSE 100 shares ahead of a…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Has the Deliveroo share price bottomed?

| Paul Summers

The Deliveroo share price (LON:ROO) is down nearly 60% in 2022. Paul Summers asks whether it's now hit bargain territory.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett recently bought these 2 growth stocks. Should I join him?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods wonders if he should follow billionaire investor Warren Buffett and invest in these two exciting companies.

Read more »