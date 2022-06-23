Home » Investing Articles » 2 dirt-cheap FTSE 100 shares I’ve bought during the market correction!

2 dirt-cheap FTSE 100 shares I’ve bought during the market correction!

Stock market corrections provide opportunities to buy top-quality stocks for very little money. I think these cheap FTSE 100 shares are too good to miss.

Posted by Royston Wild Published
| More on:
Woman using laptop and working from home

Image source: Getty Images

Earnings multiples have plummeted, due to recent stock market volatility. Dividend yields have at the same time shot through the roof. The FTSE 100 alone is awash with shares that offer spectacular value and I’ve been off shopping to capitalise on this.

The current market correction may have further to run. But timing the bottom is pretty much impossible during any volatile period.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

All I know is that stacks of top stocks look exceptionally cheap at recent levels. And as someone who invests for the long term, I’m happy to be patient and wait for them to rebound.

Here are two bargain FTSE 100 shares I’ve bought on the dip. Each carries a dividend yield above 10%.

Persimmon

I decided to buy Persimmon (LSE: PSN) shares because of its excellent all-round value. Today, it trades on a forward P/E ratio of 7.4 times and sports an 12.8% dividend yield.

I already own FTSE 100 shares Barratt and Taylor Wimpey. By investing in Persimmon I’ve boosted my exposure to what I consider to be a very bright industry. And what’s more, buying Persimmon means I now own the biggest-yielding UK housebuilding share out there.

I believe these shares continue to make enormous profits as Britain’s homes shortage drags on. More specifically, I expect demand for newbuild homes to keep surging as government fails to keep up with demand. Last year 180,810 new homes were built in England, according to property business Unlatch. This lagged government targets by almost 120,000.

Rising interest rates pose a threat to Persimmon. Rightmove says buyer demand was 113% higher last month than the pre-pandemic five-year average in May. However, it warns that affordability issues will impact market behaviour in the coming months.

Still, I believe this threat is more than reflected in Persimmon’s rock-bottom valuation. Over the long term I think the company’s share price could soar from current levels.

Rio Tinto

I think the same can be said for Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO). I reckon the diversified miner could rocket in value once the global economy bounces back.

Commodities companies are highly cyclical and the prices for their products can decline sharply during bad times. Just this week, copper values slumped to their cheapest for 2022 as recessionary fears grew, putting more pressure on miners’ share prices.

I still bought Rio Tinto despite this risk. I predict its earnings will rise strongly over the course of the decade as demand for its raw materials takes off.

For example, I expect sales of its iron ore — the material from which it makes almost three-quarters of profits — to soar as infrastructure and urbanisation spending increases. I also reckon its copper demand will increase sharply over the next decade as green technology adoption (electric cars and renewable energy) grows.

Rio Tinto P/E ratio of 5.1 times, and its 14.1% dividend yield for 2022, were too good for me to ignore. And I’m not done yet. There are other bargain stocks I’m thinking of adding to my portfolio today.

More on Investing Articles

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Why I’m buying UK shares to try and retire in comfort!

| Royston Wild

I've been buying UK shares during the recent bear market. I think it could help me build a retirement nest…

Read more »

Piggy bank being carried by balloon
Investing Articles

2 inflation-resistant shares to buy right now!

| Royston Wild

Soaring prices mean I need to think more carefully about buying inflation-resistant UK shares. I think these two could thrive…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £5,000 in FTSE 100 shares to earn passive income for life

| Harshil Patel

FTSE 100 shares come in many styles and sizes. From defensive to cyclical, value to growth, it can be a…

Read more »

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

Dividend stocks are holding up well at the moment. Here are 3 to buy right now

| Stephen Wright

As investors look for stability in a volatile market, dividend stocks are proving popular. Here are three that are catching…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

3 cheap FTSE 100 stocks to buy during this bear market?

| Royston Wild

I'm hunting for the best-value FTSE 100 stocks following the recent market correction. Are these UK blue-chip shares now too…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how Arrival shares could double my money!

| John Choong

Arrival shares have been battered since its IPO. The stock is down 95% down from its all-time-high. So, here's how…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Legal & General shares now yield 8% and look too cheap to ignore

| Harvey Jones

Legal & General shares haven't delivered much growth for years, but just look at that dividend.

Read more »

Portrait of worried woman standing beside window
Investing Articles

The Royal Mail share price is down 48%! Will it recover?

| Charlie Carman

The Royal Mail share price has taken a beating in 2022, leading to the company's demotion from the FTSE 100.…

Read more »