Home » Investing Articles » Are Aviva shares the best dividend option in the FTSE 100?

Are Aviva shares the best dividend option in the FTSE 100?

Jon Smith takes a look at the generous dividend yield on Aviva shares and asks whether it’s the best buy for him right now.

Posted by Jon Smith Published
| More on:
Note paper with question mark on orange background

Image source: Getty Images

One of my main focuses as an investor is income generation. I don’t just look for a stock with a high dividend yield, but also try to find sustainable ideas for years to come. Despite a dividend cut during the pandemic, Aviva (LSE:AV) has been a reliable dividend payer over the past decade. So should I now buy Aviva shares as a top stock in the FTSE 100?

Why I like the company

When I look for a top income share, I’m mainly focused on the financials. I want to see good levels of cash flow, high profit margins and a good amount of money left over to enable both dividend payments and retained profit to help future growth.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Aviva ticks a lot of these boxes for me. In the latest full-year report, it highlighted the 22% jump in cash remittance versus 2020. It also saw record net flows to its Savings and Investment division of £10bn. This helped to deliver an IFRS profit of just over £2bn for the year.

As a result, the dividend per share rose by 5%, with an estimated 40% jump for 2022 due to the share consolidation measures being taken.

I also like Aviva when I consider the uncertain outlook for the UK stock market. If I compare the retirement and savings products offered by the company to a high-growth tech firm or a high street retailer, I feel a lot more comfortable owning stock in Aviva! The nature of the business should allow it to be fairly insulated to a downturn. Clearly, it could still lose ground in the event of a recession, but I think this would apply to virtually all FTSE 100 stocks.

Some risks with the shares

Another important factor when considering if an income stock is the best in the index is the share price performance. It’s pointless if the dividend yield is high only to have the share price fall heavily.

For Aviva, the current dividend yield is 5.31%. Over the past year, the share price has fallen by 3%. This isn’t a disaster, but at the same time I’m not getting any additional return from share price appreciation. It’s not like I’m being overly greedy here. Anglo American has a dividend yield of 6.98%, with the share price up 22% in the past year!

The share price could also be impacted going forward by the new streamlined business approach. It recently sold eight non-core businesses to focus on the UK, Ireland and Canada. Only time will tell if this was a smart move or not. If it wasn’t, then the lack of market share and shrinking geographical diversification could be negative for the company over the next year.

I think that Aviva is a good buy for my dividend portfolio, so I’m considering buying some stock in the business. However, I don’t currently think it’s the best income stock in the FTSE 100, based on the share price performance and recent transformation.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Jon Smith doesn't hold any of the shares mentioned in this article. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Serious puzzled businessman looking at laptop
Investing Articles

After the Petropavlovsk share price has crashed 95%, who’s buying?

| Alan Oscroft

The Petropavlovsk share price has plunged to low penny share territory, with the Russia-based gold miner being crushed by Ukraine…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

2 depressed FTSE 250 stocks I’d buy for long-term growth!

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE 250, like it bigger brother, is a great place to look for value right now. Today I'm looking…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

Should I buy more British American Tobacco shares at 3,500p?

| Roland Head

British American Tobacco (LON: BATS) shares are among the top three risers in the FTSE 100 this year. Is there…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

I’d buy Barclays shares today, then hold them for decades

| Harvey Jones

Barclays shares have struggled lately, but they're incredibly cheap and the dividend appeals to me.

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

3 ‘no-brainer’ FTSE 100 value stocks to buy before July!

| Dr. James Fox

I think the FTSE 100 is a great place to look for value stocks right now. Today, I'm looking at…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

3 dividend stocks to supercharge my portfolio as inflation soars!

| Dr. James Fox

I think these dividend stocks can help my portfolio overcome the impact of inflation and deliver long-term growth.

Read more »

Hispanic man using laptop in home office and drinking coffee
Investing Articles

HSBC shares are up 20%. Here’s what I’m doing now

| Harvey Jones

While HSBC shares have risen strongly this year, I'm approaching the Asia-focused bank with caution.

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Dividend Aristocrats: 1 I’d buy and 1 I wouldn’t

| Stephen Wright

Dividend aristocrats tend to provide strong capital returns to shareholders. Our author is looking at investing in one today… and…

Read more »