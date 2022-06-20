Home » Investing Articles » My Stocks & Shares ISA has slumped. Here’s why I’m loving it

My Stocks & Shares ISA has slumped. Here’s why I’m loving it

I’ve invested through a number of stock market downturns, and in 2022 my Stocks and Shares ISA is dipping again. Is that bad news, or good?

Posted by Alan Oscroft Published
young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office

Image source: Getty Images

Over the past few years of very low interest rates, many UK investors have abandoned their Cash ISAs and moved to Stocks and Shares ISAs. I think that’s great news, as shares have beaten cash savings hands down over the past century and more.

But inflation is soaring and interest rates are rising, and stock markets around the world are falling. Will these gloomy events reverse the trend? I hope not, and I want to explain why I think 2022 is great for Stocks and Shares ISA investors.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

If I were to retire now, and rely on my current investments to provide a contribution to my income, the result would be mixed. I have some dividend shares, which are paying out no matter where the share prices are going.

But I also have some growth share investments, and I don’t want to have to sell when they’re down.

But I’m not selling and retiring. No, I’m still buying. And share price falls are giving me chances to buy at great prices. I’ll examine a couple of my individual Stocks and Shares ISA investments as examples.

Dividend share

Lloyds Banking Group shares have fallen 12% since the start of 2022, and are down 9% over the past 12 months.

Lloyds’ dividend last year provided a yield of 4.2%. It was very well covered by earnings, and I’m expecting it to keep on rising over the long term.

But the shares are now down below 44p. And the 2p per share paid in 2021 would yield 4.5% this year. That’s not a huge improvement, but even that modest increase compounded over a decade or more can make a difference.

Do the red numbers next to Lloyds on my Stocks and Shares ISA statement make me sad? Nope. Instead, I have some cash ready, and I intend to buy more. The fall will help me lock in even better future dividend yields.

Growth share

Shares in online fashion retailer boohoo have plummeted 80% over the past 12 months. And the investment I made a year or so is now worth a lot less than I paid.

If I wanted to sell growth shares today to generate cash, that would be bad news. But I don’t, so should I be seeing this as an opportunity to buy more?

I already have done. I doubled up my initial cash amount, and this time round I snapped up more than three times as many shares with the same money.

Things might look better for me today if boohoo hadn’t fallen at all. But if the stock regains any significant part of its loss, I’m now likely to be better off overall.

Stocks and Shares ISA boost

Both of these investments face significant risks from an economic downturn. The retail sector is suffering directly. And when businesses aren’t boosting bank profits, those suffer too.

But my key point is still valid. If we’re investing for decades and our Stocks and Shares ISAs fall, that’s good news rather than bad. Because it means we can buy even more shares, even cheaper.

More on Investing Articles

Business people shaking hands
Investing Articles

Can the FTSE 100’s survivors withstand the next recession?

| Charlie Carman

As the UK economy shrinks, our writer looks for quality in the FTSE 100 shares consistently listed in the index…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

The battle of the defence stocks

| Peter McMullan

With continuing tensions globally, this Fool takes a closer look at the British stocks that could benefit from higher spending…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

5 reasons why Halma might be the best FTSE 100 stock to buy right now

| Stephen Wright

Halma has an impressive business and a growing dividend. Our author thinks that Halma shares might be the best stock…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

I bought this 4% dividend yielding stock to boost my passive income stream!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool explains why he purchased shares in a REIT to boost his passive income.

Read more »

Stack of new bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d look to earn £50 a week with dividend shares

| Christopher Ruane

With a weekly passive income target of £50, our writer explains how he would start investing in dividend shares.

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Jersey Oil & Gas shares after Sunak’s tax breaks?

| Dr. James Fox

Jersey Oil & Gas shares have gained considerably in recent months. But is this hydrocarbons newcomer right for my portfolio?

Read more »

Happy retired couple on a yacht
Investing Articles

Can the Carnival share price recover from an all-time-low?

| John Choong

The Carnival share price is trading near its all-time-low. So, will the stock rally or sink further when it reports…

Read more »

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

Down 64%, is the battered Ferrexpo share price now a buy?

| Andrew Woods

Is the firm's steely determination a clue that it will continue its work despite nearby conflicts?

Read more »