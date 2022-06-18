Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d invest £500 a month in UK shares to aim for a million

Here’s how I’d invest £500 a month in UK shares to aim for a million

UK shares are falling as inflationary panic continues to spread. Here’s how I’m using the drop to help me in my aim to make a million.

Posted by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc Published
Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in UK shares so far this year hasn’t been the most rewarding experience. While a good chunk of the larger corporations has remained relatively stable, the same can’t be said for small- and mid-cap stocks. In fact, since the start of 2022, the FTSE 250 is down over 20% and it’s down 15% in 12 months!

For investors operating on a short time horizon, things understandably seem bleak. But for those thinking in years rather than months, the current stock market turmoil has created a rare opportunity. Let’s explore how I’m planning to capitalise on it in my pursuit of making a million.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Putting things in perspective

The fall of many UK shares this year may seem horrendous. However, in the grand scheme of things, the situation really isn’t that bad. Looking at just the FTSE 250, the index is trading near the same price point as around 18 months ago.

Back then, the pandemic still had a firm grip on the world. Today, many companies are now in a much stronger financial position. Rising inflation and interest rates pose a significant threat, but only to the groups with limited cash supplies or high debt loads. Both of these can be easily checked by glancing at the balance sheet before making an investment decision.

During a stock market sell-off, logic and reasoning are often thrown out the window as emotion takes over. This is one a key reason why countless high-quality shares in the UK and abroad see their prices being slashed despite limited exposure to the catalyst that sparked the panic in the first place.

In my experience, if a company continues to deliver solid results yet the share price keeps falling, chances are a buying opportunity has emerged.

How I’m using UK shares to try for the big league

With so many high-quality stocks currently trading at significant discounts, the urge to go on a shopping spree is high. At least, that’s how I’m feeling at the moment. And while other alternative investment avenues exist, like real estate and cryptocurrency, stocks have proven to be the best vehicle for growing long-term wealth over the last century, or so. And that’s despite multiple economic declines, financial catastrophes, and even two world wars.

Picking stocks can be a scary process for some, especially when everything is seemingly in free fall. Fortunately, exchange-traded funds tracking an index bypasses this barrier, enabling investors to match the stock market’s performance.

Historically, this approach has yielded an average annual return of around 8% with UK shares. That may not seem like much. But thanks to the wonders of compounding, a £500 monthly contribution after 34 years translates into over £1m – not a bad nest egg to retire on!

Obviously, 34 years is a long time. However, this process can be accelerated. I could increase the monthly contributions. And I might improve the annual return by picking individual stocks. Is this risker? Of course. But it also unlocks more potential.

In fact, if I can boost my yearly return to 12%, I can cut eight years from my pursuit to make a million. That’s an ambitious goal though and I always have to remember that I could lose money with my investments as well as make it. But overall, I feel comfortable with my investment plan.

More on Investing Articles

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares a no-brainer buy at 42p?

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds shares have given up their early 2022 gains and have plunged again. How resilient will the bank be in…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 250 stocks with P/E ratios below 10!

| Royston Wild

I'm looking for the best-value FTSE 250 stocks to buy following recent market volatility. Here are two I'm considering snapping…

Read more »

Female florist with Down's syndrome working in small business
Investing Articles

At less than 90p, will I regret not buying Rolls-Royce shares now?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

Henry Adefope believed Rolls-Royce shares were too expensive at 300p in 2019. The 70% decline in its price since then…

Read more »

Partnership of business concept.
Investing Articles

Director dealings: Burberry, Greggs, Deliveroo

| John Choong

Director dealings can indicate whether a company's doing well. So, here are this week's biggest insider transactions from three FTSE…

Read more »

Cheerful mature couple sitting and managing expenses at home.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 dividend stocks I’d buy for their BIG yields!

| Royston Wild

Stock market volatility has driven the yields on many FTSE 100 dividend stocks through the roof. I think these income…

Read more »

Female friends enjoying their dessert together at a mall
Investing Articles

Is the Tesco share price great value at £2.50?

| John Choong

Tesco provided a decent Q1 trading update on Friday morning. Currently trading at £2.50, is the Tesco share price great…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

Royal Mail shares are down 48%: should I buy now?

| Dylan Hood

Dylan Hood considers whether the significant drop that Royal Mail shares have experienced in 2022 presents him with a good…

Read more »

Economic Uncertainty Ahead Sign With Stormy Background
Investing Articles

Forget the Bitcoin crash. FTSE 100 shares are today’s real buying opportunity

| Harvey Jones

FTSE 100 shares give me regular dividends and some protection against today's volatility. Bitcoin is simply too risky

Read more »