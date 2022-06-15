Home » Investing Articles » Which FTSE 100 investment trust is the best buy in 2022?

Which FTSE 100 investment trust is the best buy in 2022?

Three FTSE 100 investment trusts strive to offer better stock market returns than a passive investing strategy. Our writer explores their key differences.

Posted by Charlie Carman Published
| More on:
Cogs turning against each other

Image source: Getty Images.

Recent Hargreaves Lansdown research shows of the 973 ISA millionaires on its platform, over 70% hold investment trusts. With this statistic in mind, I’m looking at investments trusts in the FTSE 100 index to add to my stock market portfolio.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT) and 3i Group (LSE: III) are long-standing Footsie constituents. They were joined by Pershing Square Holdings (LSE: PSH) two years ago following its promotion from the FTSE 250. Let’s examine each in turn.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

The Scottish Mortgage share price has risen 150% over five years, despite a substantial recent drawdown. The investment trust offers shareholders exposure to US growth stocks, Chinese shares and unlisted equities.

Scottish Mortgage has a significant concentration in biotech stocks. Leading mRNA technology pioneer Moderna and DNA-sequencing outfit Illumina feature in its top three holdings. They’ve helped Scottish Mortgage deliver stunning returns recently, but both stocks have fallen around 50% in 2022.

Scottish Mortgage shares have a high risk/reward profile. Deputy Manager Lawrence Burns recently stated “genuine long-term investing requires not just patience but the ability to endure periods of intense discomfort. We have experienced such discomfort often with our holdings.”

Taking Moderna as an example, mRNA technology has potential applications beyond Covid-19 vaccines to a range of healthcare issues from influenza to cancer. I believe it would be short-sighted to ignore Scottish Mortgage’s future growth prospects based solely on recent share price declines in its holdings.

3i Group

Venture capital group 3i has a particular focus on private equity and infrastructure in North America and Northern Europe. With a low price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a dividend yield of 4.18%, 3i stock looks to me like an attractive value investment prospect at present.

Barclays recently issued a target of 1,840p for the 3i share price — considerably above today’s price of 1,112p. The investment trust’s most recent results give credibility to this bullish forecast. Total revenue for the last financial year increased by 44%. Furthermore, 3i hiked its dividends by 30%.

I see room for further growth, but 3i shares aren’t immune to challenges posed by soaring inflation. Consumer goods stocks make up a large portion of its portfolio. These companies are particularly susceptible to fluctuations in household spending.

Pershing Square Holdings

Bill Ackman’s investment trust is notable for its unique activist investment approach. Pershing focuses on large-capitalisation North American companies with strong potential that often have financial difficulties.

Pershing’s cumulative return of 234% since its inception in 2012 looks impressive at first glance. However, it trails the S&P 500‘s 278% return over the same period.

Ackman is undeniably a successful investor. After all, his net worth totals $2.8bn. However, recent blunders — including an ill-fated foray into Netflix shares — show even the most prescient investors make mistakes. Pershing liquidated its $1.1bn stake in April for a $400m loss.

Which FTSE 100 investment trust would I choose?

Each investment trust adopts a different investment philosophy, giving shareholders exposure to different corners of the stock market.

Currently, I think 3i is the best fit for my portfolio. After recently leapfrogging Scottish Mortgage to become the UK’s largest investment trust, it’s the first one I’d invest in.

Should you invest £1,000 in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust right now?

Before you consider Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Charlie Carman has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays and Hargreaves Lansdown. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Recommended reading for investors right now

More on Investing Articles

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

How I’d use my £20,000 Stocks & Shares ISA allowance to retire early

| Charlie Carman

Dreaming of early retirement? Here's how our writer would invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA to generate tax-free passive…

Read more »

Elderly father and adult son work in the garden
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy for growth in a recession

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

Henry Adefope outlines three defensive FTSE 100 shares that could help boost his portfolio returns in the event of a…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

3 dividend stocks to buy after the market correction!

| Dr. James Fox

After the market plunged over the past week, I'm looking at opportunities to buy dividend stocks at knockdown prices.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Aviva shares now yield more than 9% and I’d buy them today

| Harvey Jones

Aviva shares offer such an incredible dividend yield that I can overlook its sluggish share price.

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

As Bitcoin plunges, is it game over for the Argo Blockchain (ARB) share price?

| Alan Oscroft

The best time to invest in a company is when its stock is cheap, right? I take a look at…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Coinbase shares are down 79%! Should I buy now?

| Dylan Hood

The crypto bubble has well and truly burst and Coinbase shares are sliding as a consequence. This Fool assesses if…

Read more »

The BT Tower looming above London's skyline
Investing Articles

Here’s why I am buying BT shares today

| Dylan Hood

BT shares have been steadily climbing since the start of 2022. This Fool takes a look at why he is…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

With £1,000, here are the best growth stocks to buy now

| Stuart Blair

Growth stocks have suffered considerably over the past few months, due to inflationary pressures. Here are Stuart Blair's top picks.

Read more »