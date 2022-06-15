Home » Investing Articles » When will the IAG share price finally stop falling?

When will the IAG share price finally stop falling?

Jon Smith takes a look at the reasons behind the falling IAG share price, but reasons why further losses could be limited.

Posted by Jon Smith Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

In the past year, the International Consolidated Airlines (LSE:IAG) share price has fallen by 43.4%. Over this period, the move has been lower and lower, without any real rally to speak of. Even though I think the outlook for the company has improved in recent months, it hasn’t translated to a move higher for IAG shares. So what’s going on here?

Reasons for the fall

From my point of view, not all of the reasons for the falling share price are directly to do with the business. In fact, one of the key elements to the fall in the past month is down to poor market sentiment. Investors have once again been spooked by concerns about high inflation and low economic growth in the UK. For example, on Tuesday it was revealed that UK GDP for April actually fell by 0.3%.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

This negative news weighs on International Consolidated Airlines Group shares as investors sell risky stocks and buy defensive stocks instead. It’s tough to argue with this logic. Would I rather own a struggling airline operator or a utility company right now? I’d be tempted to answer with the latter.

Another reason for the fall in the IAG share price is the expectation of higher costs due to rising jet fuel prices. This isn’t the fault of the management team, but is still a concern for a potential investor like myself. Higher oil prices are filtering through to the sector. With a higher cost to operate, the business will need to increase revenue by the same amount just to breakeven.

Why we could be near the end of the fall

Despite the risks mentioned above, I do feel that the end of the fall could come soon. For example, the market capitalisation can’t get too disconnected from the actual value of the company.

Currently, the market capitalisation of International Consolidated Airlines Group is £6.21bn. But the enterprise value stands at £16.15bn. The enterprise value measures the worth of a business, including cash and debt. It should work out to be similar to the market capitalisation of the firm. The clear disparity with the IAG share price indicates to me that the shares are possibly trading too low. Therefore, I’d expect any continuation of a fall to be limited.

I think the share price could stop falling later this summer when I consider the release of Q2 results at the end of July. Given the lack of operating restrictions due to Covid-19 and the consumer demand, I’d expect a positive surprise when the results come out. The number of flying hours and capacity should show signs of getting back to pre-pandemic levels. This could spark a move higher for the stock.

A tough call with the IAG share price

The risk/reward does tempt me to consider buying International Consolidated Airlines Group shares now. I think the bottom isn’t too far away, especially with what could be a bumper summer ahead. However, I’m going to sit tight and buy its shares closer to the results day in July, to buy myself some more time to watch the share price performance.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Jon Smith and The Motley Fool UK have no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Recommended reading for investors right now

More on Investing Articles

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

How I’d use my £20,000 Stocks & Shares ISA allowance to retire early

| Charlie Carman

Dreaming of early retirement? Here's how our writer would invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA to generate tax-free passive…

Read more »

Elderly father and adult son work in the garden
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy for growth in a recession

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

Henry Adefope outlines three defensive FTSE 100 shares that could help boost his portfolio returns in the event of a…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

3 dividend stocks to buy after the market correction!

| Dr. James Fox

After the market plunged over the past week, I'm looking at opportunities to buy dividend stocks at knockdown prices.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Aviva shares now yield more than 9% and I’d buy them today

| Harvey Jones

Aviva shares offer such an incredible dividend yield that I can overlook its sluggish share price.

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Investing Articles

Which FTSE 100 investment trust is the best buy in 2022?

| Charlie Carman

Three FTSE 100 investment trusts strive to offer better stock market returns than a passive investing strategy. Our writer explores…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

As Bitcoin plunges, is it game over for the Argo Blockchain (ARB) share price?

| Alan Oscroft

The best time to invest in a company is when its stock is cheap, right? I take a look at…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Coinbase shares are down 79%! Should I buy now?

| Dylan Hood

The crypto bubble has well and truly burst and Coinbase shares are sliding as a consequence. This Fool assesses if…

Read more »

The BT Tower looming above London's skyline
Investing Articles

Here’s why I am buying BT shares today

| Dylan Hood

BT shares have been steadily climbing since the start of 2022. This Fool takes a look at why he is…

Read more »