Home » Investing Articles » Stock market opportunities NOW can substantially benefit our portfolios LATER!

Stock market opportunities NOW can substantially benefit our portfolios LATER!

Day traders and long-term investors will view weakness in the stock market very differently. One pulls their money out, and one puts more in…

Posted by Sam Robson Published
Paper fortune teller investment opportunities

Image source: Getty Images

It’s been another choppy week in the stock market, with the Footsie down substantially over the last week.

When there’s bearish sentiment towards investing in shares, indices tend to trend down.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

Part of this, of course, is down to day traders — looking to ‘get rich quick’ — who are selling out of their positions.

Remember that market movements come from the actions of any and all investors.

As much as we beat the drum for buy-and-hold investing here at TMF, it’s important to recognise that we Fools are not alone in the stock market (cue The X-Files theme).

So don’t go selling all your shares in a downturn because you think all other long-term investors are doing the same!

Get rich slowly

There is so much risk involved with day trading, not least because those speculators aren’t looking to invest in great companies that appear underpriced; as shareholders, they aren’t willing to wait patiently for others to recognise the value in an under-the-radar business.

But we as Fools are!

So that’s why we seize opportunities to buy shares in beaten-down firms that were already on our watchlists. For that’s what many do when shopping: if something you like is cheaper than usual and you can afford to, few of us wouldn’t buy it…

Mundane Mr Market

While the stock market can be described as erratic, let’s be honest, it doesn’t wildly swing from day to day.

Perhaps that would be a trader’s dream, I’m not sure. But the reality is that there are never days strung together when, say, the FTSE 100 leaps 10% one day, plunges by a similar amount the next, soars again the following day… you get the picture.

I mean this in the kindest way, but actually markets are pretty dull.

Since inception, the Footsie has trended upwards. Sure, there have been some troughs in there. The dotcom, financial, and coronavirus crashes, for instance. But each time the market has recovered.

Not only that but history suggests it has gone on to — and will — thrive.

Buy now, benefit later

When we see market weakness, a savvy stock-picker in it for the long game doesn’t check their portfolio immediately; instead, they review their finances to see how much money they might be able to afford to invest now (that they won’t need in the next three to five years).

And that’s also what Fools are doing around the globe currently. Analysts are working hard to update their valuations of recommendations in services like Share Advisor and Hidden Winners, to help identify cheap UK stocks for our members.

While I personally am not an analyst or advisor in one of our premium newsletters, I am an investor. And I’m taking the time to assess my savings, and see if I can allocate more money into the stock market.

Because these buying opportunities don’t come around all that often. And present-day me wants to be able to take advantage so that future me can reap the rewards!

6 shares that we think could be the biggest winners of the stock market crash

The hotshot analysts at The Motley Fool UK’s flagship share-tipping service Share Advisor have just unveiled what they think could be the six best buys for investors right now.

And while timing isn't everything, the average return of their previous stock picks shows that it could pay to get in early on their best ideas – particularly in this current climate!

What’s more, all six ‘Best Buys Now’ are available to access right now, in just a few clicks.

All you need is an email address to get started

Views expressed on any companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Recommended reading for investors right now

More on Investing Articles

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

How I’d use my £20,000 Stocks & Shares ISA allowance to retire early

| Charlie Carman

Dreaming of early retirement? Here's how our writer would invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA to generate tax-free passive…

Read more »

Elderly father and adult son work in the garden
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy for growth in a recession

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

Henry Adefope outlines three defensive FTSE 100 shares that could help boost his portfolio returns in the event of a…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

3 dividend stocks to buy after the market correction!

| Dr. James Fox

After the market plunged over the past week, I'm looking at opportunities to buy dividend stocks at knockdown prices.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Aviva shares now yield more than 9% and I’d buy them today

| Harvey Jones

Aviva shares offer such an incredible dividend yield that I can overlook its sluggish share price.

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Investing Articles

Which FTSE 100 investment trust is the best buy in 2022?

| Charlie Carman

Three FTSE 100 investment trusts strive to offer better stock market returns than a passive investing strategy. Our writer explores…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

As Bitcoin plunges, is it game over for the Argo Blockchain (ARB) share price?

| Alan Oscroft

The best time to invest in a company is when its stock is cheap, right? I take a look at…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Coinbase shares are down 79%! Should I buy now?

| Dylan Hood

The crypto bubble has well and truly burst and Coinbase shares are sliding as a consequence. This Fool assesses if…

Read more »

The BT Tower looming above London's skyline
Investing Articles

Here’s why I am buying BT shares today

| Dylan Hood

BT shares have been steadily climbing since the start of 2022. This Fool takes a look at why he is…

Read more »