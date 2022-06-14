Home » Investing Articles » Why I’d follow Warren Buffett and buy this stock today!

Why I’d follow Warren Buffett and buy this stock today!

Apple makes up over half of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. Here, this Fool explains why he would also buy the stock now.

Warren Buffett is renowned for his quotes. Over his long and successful investment journey, Buffett has always liked to buy quality stocks for a cheap price. For example, amid the devastating financial crash back in 2008, he famously quoted in a letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders how “whether we’re talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down”.

With 2022 having seen big falls in the stock market so far (for example, the US S&P 500 is down 22% year-to-date), here’s why I’d follow Warren Buffett and buy Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock today. It’s by no means a cheap stock, but it is marked down at the moment.

Apple share price history

Long-term investors in Apple have seen strong results over time. Following the firm’s rise, the last five years have seen its share price rocket by 275%. In fact, Apple has risen over 1,300% in the last decade. However, the stock has failed to repeat this form in 2022. It’s down 26% year-to-date. Despite a 7% rally in March, the share price has struggled to take off this year.

Apple shares make up nearly half of Berkshire’s stock portfolio. And amid its fall, Buffett has rushed to purchase more shares in the tech giant. At the end of March 2022, Berkshire had nearly $160bn worth of Apple shares.

Apple opportunities

With this fall, I think, just like Buffett, that Apple could be a strong addition to my portfolio. One reason for this is the firm’s buyback scheme. Led by CEO Tim Cook, in recent times the business’s performance has been boosted by the programme. Companies buy back their own stock for a variety of reasons, with one being to increase value for shareholders. Last year alone, Apple spent over $85bn on buying back shares.

Also, the current Apple share price can be seen to provide value from some viewpoints. Buffett has previously said that “the important thing is to know what you know and what you don’t know.” Essentially, what he means by this is that investments should be understandable. And with over a billion people using Apple devices across the world (myself included), it’s clear to see the useful services that Apple provides and to understand why it’s popular.

Apple risks

With this said, there are a few concerns I have with this stock.

Firstly, it’s currently trading on a price-to-earnings ratio of around 22. While it has been higher in times gone by, this is still not cheap.

Apple may also suffer from the cost-of-living crisis. With everyday life becoming more expensive, the business may see a slow in demand as consumers shy away from purchasing new expensive goods. This would no doubt impact the share price.

Why I’d buy

Despite this, I still deem Apple a buy. Although it could see a drop-off in demand, I think it holds such a strong position in the market this is unlikely. And along with the firm’s buyback scheme, I think the company is in a strong position to bounce back. Just like Buffett, I would buy Apple shares today for the long term.

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

