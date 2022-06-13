Home » Investing Articles » I’d invest £500 in these undervalued UK stocks right now

I’d invest £500 in these undervalued UK stocks right now

Jon Smith explains why he wants to invest in these two UK stocks that he thinks are great value plays right now.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe

Image source: Getty Images

When trying to put a spare £500 to work, I think that buying undervalued UK stocks is the way forward. I could leave the money in my bank account, of course, but high inflation would erode its value. Obviously there’s a risk to my capital when I invest it, but I think the potential long-term rewards make it a risk worth taking. Given the short-term fall in the FTSE 100, here are some stocks that are on my radar.

Aiming for a tech rebound

The first pick that I’m keen to buy is Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT). The UK stock dropped by 6.6% on Friday alone, meaning it has fallen by 39% over the past year.

Inflation Is Coming

Inflation is out of control, and people are running scared. But right now there’s one thing we believe Investors should avoid doing at all costs… and that’s doing nothing. That’s why we’ve put together a special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation… and better still, we’re giving it away completely FREE today!

Click here to claim your copy now!

The business invests in other stocks. So when I buy shares in the company, I’m getting exposure to all of the stocks that are owned in the fund. The most recent update shows that top holdings include Moderna, Tesla and Amazon, with the bulk of the holdings being from the US.

It’s easy to put the poor performance recently down to the falling Nasdaq and big tech names. But if I’m after good value, I think this is the place to look. For example, Q1 results for Amazon missed expectations but this was partly down to a one-off charge relating to the value of exposure to Rivian. If I look at net sales, they increased by 7% to a whopping $116.4bn. Overall, I think that Amazon will continue to dominate as a top tech stock. As Scottish Mortgage has shares in Amazon, this could indirectly help its share price to recover later this year.

As a risk, I do think that SMT has too much exposure to the US in general. Given the high inflation and concerns of a looming recession, I’d want to see more of a spread of companies owned around the world.

UK banking stocks benefiting from higher rates

Another UK stock that I think is undervalued right now is Barclays (LSE:BARC). The share price took a hit again on Friday, falling over 3%. In the last year, it’s down 10%.

I’m looking to invest £500 right now in the bank based mainly on projected interest rate hikes for the rest of the year. It has benefitted from the fact that interest rates have jumped from 0.1% a year back to 1% now. This helps profitability as it can make a large interest margin between the rate charged on loans versus the rate paid on deposits.

The Bank of England is expected to raise the base rate again on Thursday by 0.25%. In fact, some analysts are expecting another three hikes from the committee this year. If we get to the end of the summer with the rate at 1.75%, Barclays should significantly increase net interest revenue. This should help to drive the share price higher, erasing the year-to-date losses in the price being the first target in my eyes.

One point I must note is that if the UK heads into a recession soon, Barclays shares could struggle. The group has a large retail bank, meaning that this UK stock could feel the crunch from higher loan defaults and a lack of consumer spending.

Should you invest £1,000 in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust right now?

Before you consider Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Jon Smith has no position in any share mentioned. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Barclays, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Recommended reading for investors right now

More on Investing Articles

Syringe and vial on blue background
Investing Articles

Is it time to buy Moderna shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Moderna shares have lost nearly 15% of their value over the last week. So is it time for me to…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

5% dividend yield! 1 UK share I’d buy in my ISA for 2022 and hold for 10 years

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I reckon this high dividend yield UK share could generate enormous passive income over the next decade. Here's why.

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

Bargain hunting on the FTSE 100! 3 shares with P/E ratios below 6

| Dr. James Fox

I'm looking for bargains to help my portfolio grow in the long run. These FTSE 100 stocks look cheap, but…

Read more »

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Investing Articles

Should I buy Lam Research shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Shares in semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker Lam Research have taken a big hit in 2022. Edward Sheldon looks at whether…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

A top AIM stock to buy today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights an AIM stock that has generated strong growth in recent years and appears to have plenty of…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 ways Warren Buffett handles a falling stock market

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith is paying attention to some classic Warren Buffett quotes as he thinks about about investing in falling markets.

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Forget the Lloyds share price! I’d rather buy another UK share to try to get rich

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Lloyds share price might look cheap now, but it might be for good reason. Here's another UK share that…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

I reckon these 2 FTSE 100 stocks are among the best shares to buy now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

These two FTSE 100 stocks could be on the verge of exploding even with inflation and that makes them potentially…

Read more »