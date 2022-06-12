£3k to invest! 3 UK shares I’d buy in a Stocks & Shares ISA in 2022

I’ve been searching for the top UK shares to buy in my Stocks and Shares ISA. And I think I may have found the best ones for my portfolio today.

With the stock market having a bit of a tantrum lately, plenty of UK shares look like attractive additions to my Stocks and Shares ISA. With that in mind, let’s explore three I’m currently considering to invest my spare £3,000 in today.

Refurbishing my Stocks and Shares ISA

The ongoing consumer spending crunch doesn’t place home improvements high on the priority list. However, the demand for these products and services isn’t likely to disappear. Beyond the current government initiatives to accelerate new home construction, millions of additional properties are in dire need of repairs.

Approximately 20% of all English homes today were built before World War One. And even with a plethora of new properties entering the market each year, the average age of a house is still hovering around 40.

That’s what’s brought Howden Joinery (LSE:HWDN) onto my radar. The vertically integrated group is known for its expertise in trade kitchens. However, it’s also a leading supplier of joinery products, construction hardware, as well as fitted bedrooms, bathrooms and conservatories, among others.

The ongoing supply chain disruptions have impacted operations resulting in shares of this UK business taking a 16% tumble in the last 12 months. But since these are ultimately short-term problems, the reduced-price tag looks like a buying opportunity for my Stocks and Shares ISA. At least that’s what I think.

Accelerating science with UK shares

An often-forgotten requirement for innovation is scientific research. And while there are countless companies investing capital in the pursuit of new discoveries, the process requires special equipment that’s not easy to come by. It’s undoubtedly a niche market segment, yet Judges Scientific (LSE:JDG) seems to be dominating.

The company owns a vast collection of subsidiaries specialising in the development and manufacture of scientific equipment. Its products range from fire testing all the way to high precision motion control for particle physics labs.

Admittedly, the complex nature of these tools does add a potential pitfall if quality standards aren’t maintained. But with the UK business delivering double-digit revenue, profit and dividend growth, that’s a risk I’m willing to take with my Stocks & Shares ISA.

Gaming still dominates post-Covid

During the 2020 lockdowns, gaming stocks were all the rage. After all, people needed something to pass the time, and video game companies happily obliged. And although most have returned to work, the demand for this entertainment medium continues to grow.

Video game developers often invest considerable capital into these digital projects. And if a title ends up being a flop, it can be the death of an entire firm. Needless to say, that adds a lot of risks.

Fortunately, Keywords Studios (LSE:KWS) is less exposed to such threats. The company provides support and talent services to the world’s largest video game developers. And since its income is not dependent on the financial success of finished titles, it’s seemingly in a much stronger position than most.

The group has deployed an acquisitive growth strategy that’s enabled it to reach dominant status. There is the ongoing risk of an acquisition going wrong, but management has been prudent in its targeting process. That’s why I think this could be one of the best UK companies to add to my ISA today.