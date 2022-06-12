Home » Investing Articles » £3k to invest! 3 UK shares I’d buy in a Stocks & Shares ISA in 2022

£3k to invest! 3 UK shares I’d buy in a Stocks & Shares ISA in 2022

I’ve been searching for the top UK shares to buy in my Stocks and Shares ISA. And I think I may have found the best ones for my portfolio today.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office

Image source: Getty Images

With the stock market having a bit of a tantrum lately, plenty of UK shares look like attractive additions to my Stocks and Shares ISA. With that in mind, let’s explore three I’m currently considering to invest my spare £3,000 in today.

Refurbishing my Stocks and Shares ISA

The ongoing consumer spending crunch doesn’t place home improvements high on the priority list. However, the demand for these products and services isn’t likely to disappear. Beyond the current government initiatives to accelerate new home construction, millions of additional properties are in dire need of repairs.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Approximately 20% of all English homes today were built before World War One. And even with a plethora of new properties entering the market each year, the average age of a house is still hovering around 40.

That’s what’s brought Howden Joinery (LSE:HWDN) onto my radar. The vertically integrated group is known for its expertise in trade kitchens. However, it’s also a leading supplier of joinery products, construction hardware, as well as fitted bedrooms, bathrooms and conservatories, among others.

The ongoing supply chain disruptions have impacted operations resulting in shares of this UK business taking a 16% tumble in the last 12 months. But since these are ultimately short-term problems, the reduced-price tag looks like a buying opportunity for my Stocks and Shares ISA. At least that’s what I think.

Accelerating science with UK shares

An often-forgotten requirement for innovation is scientific research. And while there are countless companies investing capital in the pursuit of new discoveries, the process requires special equipment that’s not easy to come by. It’s undoubtedly a niche market segment, yet Judges Scientific (LSE:JDG) seems to be dominating.

The company owns a vast collection of subsidiaries specialising in the development and manufacture of scientific equipment. Its products range from fire testing all the way to high precision motion control for particle physics labs.

Admittedly, the complex nature of these tools does add a potential pitfall if quality standards aren’t maintained. But with the UK business delivering double-digit revenue, profit and dividend growth, that’s a risk I’m willing to take with my Stocks & Shares ISA.

Gaming still dominates post-Covid

During the 2020 lockdowns, gaming stocks were all the rage. After all, people needed something to pass the time, and video game companies happily obliged. And although most have returned to work, the demand for this entertainment medium continues to grow.

Video game developers often invest considerable capital into these digital projects. And if a title ends up being a flop, it can be the death of an entire firm. Needless to say, that adds a lot of risks.

Fortunately, Keywords Studios (LSE:KWS) is less exposed to such threats. The company provides support and talent services to the world’s largest video game developers. And since its income is not dependent on the financial success of finished titles, it’s seemingly in a much stronger position than most.

The group has deployed an acquisitive growth strategy that’s enabled it to reach dominant status. There is the ongoing risk of an acquisition going wrong, but management has been prudent in its targeting process. That’s why I think this could be one of the best UK companies to add to my ISA today.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Keywords Studios. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Howden Joinery Group, Judges Scientific, and Keywords Studios. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Down over 60%, here are 2 bargain growth stocks to buy on the dip

| Stuart Blair

Growth stocks have suffered considerably in 2022, due to inflationary pressures. Here's two that look exceptionally cheap right now.

Read more »

Union Jack flag in a castle shaped sandcastle on a beautiful beach in brilliant sunshine
Investing Articles

Celebrating 70 years of stock market returns

| G A Chester

Economic, social and cultural change (and the changing complexion of the UK stock market).

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Are we about to see a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy cheap UK shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Are the fears of a new recession creating a rare opportunity to buy UK shares at massive discounts? Here's what…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to beat inflation with these FTSE 100 stocks

| Kevin Godbold

FTSE 100 stocks such as these could help me offset the effects of price inflation.

Read more »

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

2 sinking UK shares to buy right now!

| Royston Wild

There are stacks of dirt-cheap UK shares to buy following recent choppiness on stock markets. Here are two great British…

Read more »

Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 income stocks with yields of 5.9% & 12.2%!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best FTSE 100 income stocks to buy following recent market volatility. Here are two whose massive…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 stocks are big fallers. I think they’re too cheap

| Roland Head

Roland Head takes a look at three of this year’s biggest FTSE 100 fallers and explains why he thinks they…

Read more »

Aircraft wind on the sunrise sky background.
Investing Articles

After 5 years of underperformance, could the IAG share price be about to take off?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright wonders whether the IAG share price can overcome high oil prices and staff shortages to make a comeback…

Read more »