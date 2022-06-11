Home » Investing Articles » Why I think Home Depot shares might be a great investment… but not right now

Why I think Home Depot shares might be a great investment… but not right now

Home Depot is an impressive business that has grown steadily recently — so why is our author taking a wait-and-see approach to the shares?

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close up of a young man renovating and painting the house

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Home Depot has grown its business impressively over the last five years
  • The share price is down more than 25% since the start of the year
  • US retail faces an uncertain time with consumer spending declining and excess inventories

Shares in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) have fallen sharply this year. At the moment, the stock is over 25% lower than it was at the beginning of January.

The recent price decline only takes the edge off what has been a generally impressive run for the stock, though. Despite this year’s drop, Home Depot shares are still 91% higher than they were five years ago.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

I think that Home Depot might be a great addition to my portfolio, but I’m not buying them right now. Here’s why.

Business overview

Home Depot is a home improvement retailer, a bit like B&Q in the UK. The company sells various home and garden improvement products, rents equipment, and provides installation services.

Around 91% of Home Depot’s revenue comes from the US (this will be important later). In addition to DIY enthusiasts, the company has initiatives dedicated to professional tradespeople.

Strengths

Since Home Depot is a retail company, I would typically expect to see narrow margins. But the company has a gross margin above 30% and profit margins in excess of 10%. 

Compared to its main rival Lowe’s (8.8%), UK-equivalent Kingfisher (6.4%), and retail giant Wal-Mart (2.3%), these profit margins are impressive. And the good news doesn’t stop there.

Over the last five years, Home Depot has grown its business impressively. Revenues have increased by around 60%, and expanding margins mean that net income has more than doubled.

In addition, the company is steadily lowering its outstanding share count, has its debt under control, and produces solid returns on its fixed assets. Overall, I think there’s a lot to like about Home Depot’s stock.

Headwinds

With all this, why am I not buying Home Depot shares right now? The answer has more to do with the macroeconomic situation in the US than the business itself.

Retail in the US is currently in a difficult period. Recently, Target announced that it had a huge inventory surplus that it was going to have to sell at a discount as demand for non-essential items had slowed down.

I don’t see Target’s issues as a result of poor management. Instead, I think they’re the result of issues that might well affect Home Depot.

Target has too much stock because it has had to buy in significant inventory to cope with supply constraints. Now, though, declining US consumer spending – especially on discretionary items – means it has more than it can cope with.

I’m concerned that other retailers, including Home Depot (which generates 91% of its revenue in the US), might find themselves confronted with similar difficulties. Even if they don’t face the same inventory problems, Home Depot’s sales might slow due to high inflation dampening demand.

At the moment, Home Depot stock trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 19, which is a touch higher than the S&P 500 average. At that level, I think that the company is priced for continued growth, rather than a short-term headwind. 

As a result, my plan is to see how Home Depot’s business fares over the next few months. If its earnings fall and the stock drops, I’ll be looking at making an investment.

“This Stock Could Be Like Buying Amazon in 1997”

I'm sure you'll agree that's quite the statement from Motley Fool Co-Founder Tom Gardner.

But since our US analyst team first recommended shares in this unique tech stock back in 2016, the value has soared.

What's more, we firmly believe there's still plenty of upside in its future. In fact, even throughout the current coronavirus crisis, its performance has been beating Wall St expectations.

And right now, we're giving you a chance to discover exactly what has got our analysts all fired up about this niche industry phenomenon, in our FREE special report, A Top US Share From The Motley Fool.

Click here to claim your copy now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top US Share… free of charge!

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

A person suffering
Investing Articles

Is the Tesco share price too good to ignore?

| Finlay Blair

The Tesco share price has fallen amid inflation uncertainty. Finlay Blair considers whether now is the time for him to…

Read more »

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

Could Dunelm shares be in further trouble?

| John Choong

Having hired a new Chief Financial Officer this week and improved profit margins over the past two years, is the…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

10 UK shares I’d buy in 2022 as I try to double my money

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With short-term inflation fears pushing UK shares down, Zaven Boyrazian has discovered 10 stocks he thinks can offer impressive returns.

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

2 top growth stocks that I think could shoot higher

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through two top growth stocks that have been trodden down in recent months that he thinks could…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Should I buy more Rolls-Royce shares at 89p?

| Andrew Woods

Owning Rolls-Royce shares over the past few months has been a wild ride, but should I buy more as international…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £3,000 like Warren Buffett right now

| Kevin Godbold

As share prices wobble, it means Warren Buffett's counterintuitive approach to buying stocks could be about to shine.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £300 a month in shares to target an £18,000 passive income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing regularly in high-quality UK shares can generate an good passive income in the long term. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

My ISA has slumped in 2022. Is this the best stock for me to buy now?

| Roland Head

Roland Head is looking for defensive shares for his Stocks and Shares ISA. Is this investment trust the best stock…

Read more »