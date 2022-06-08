Home » Investing Articles » I’m buying this FTSE 100 stock to invest like Warren Buffett

I’m buying this FTSE 100 stock to invest like Warren Buffett

Our writer thinks that Experian’s huge competitive position and strong cash returns make it a FTSE 100 stock that fits the Warren Buffett investment style.

Stephen Wright
Published
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Key Points

  • Experian has a lot of the features that attract Warren Buffett to Moody's stock
  • The business provides an indispensable services, is protected from competitors, and produces strong returns on its fixed assets
  • Even as lending slows down in tighter economic conditions, I anticipate that the company's expansion will keep it moving forward

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) is Warren Buffett’s 8th largest stock investment. According to its most recent filing, Berkshire Hathaway owns around 13% of the company.

Whilst Buffett doesn’t talk about Moody’s often, it’s easy to see what attracts him to the stock. The ratings agency provides an indispensable service, is difficult to disrupt, and generates big returns on its fixed assets.

I think that Experian (LSE:EXPN) has a lot of the features that make Moody’s a desirable investment to Buffett. As a result, I’m looking at buying shares for my portfolio.

Indispensability

Experian provides data and analytics that help lenders evaluate potential borrowers. Its data allows customers – the majority of which are banks – to assess the risk involved with making loans.

Buffett loves Moody’s because it provides a service that businesses cannot do without. They need their credit rating from Moody’s in order to be able to raise funds by issuing bonds.

Likewise, Experian’s data and analytics are indispensable to the lending process. Whilst Equifax and TransUnion also provide credit evaluation services, banks typically use data from all three to get the best possible insights.

Difficult to disrupt

Experian’s business is also extremely difficult to disrupt. It has a vast database of information that would be very hard for any new competitor to emulate. 

Emulating Experian’s database would involve gathering information from thousands of sources. Experian has data on 1.2bn individuals and 145m businesses. 

This means that a new competitor setting up would have a huge task to build a product comparable to Experian’s. I think that the protection from disruption here is similar to what Buffett sees in Moody’s.

Big returns

Ultimately, a powerful business is only any good if it results in strong cash generation. Both Moody’s and Experian are able to put their competitive positions to good effect in producing significant returns.

According to its most recent set of accounts, Moody’s has $785m in fixed assets. Using these, it generates $2.6bn in operating income, which I view as very impressive.

I think Experian is equally strong here, though. With $415m in fixed assets, the company produces just under $1.4bn in operating income.

Risk

Any investment brings risk and Experian is no different. At the moment, economic conditions are tightening and this may well impact on demand for Experian’s services as lending slows down.

In my view, though, the risk here is offset by the rate at which Experian is growing outside its core markets. As it expands into emerging markets, its available market grows and I think that this should offset any slowdown in loan demand in the USA.

Conclusion

It’s easy enough to see why Buffett owns such a large stake in Moody’s. The company has a dominant position in a market that is likely to remain durable and the business produces strong cash returns.

I think that Experian has all of the properties that make Moody’s attractive to Buffett. As a result, I’m looking at buying shares for my portfolio today.

