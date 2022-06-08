Home » Investing Articles » Are Woodbois shares a beauty — or a beast?

Are Woodbois shares a beauty — or a beast?

Our writer looks at the bull and bear case for Woodbois shares then weighs up whether to add them to his portfolio.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Early morning sunlight filtering through the green foliage of an tranquil forest clearing

Image source: Getty Images

Over the past few months, shares in Woodbois (LSE: WBI) have performed well. Woodbois shares are up more than 50% since the start of 2022. Over the past 12 months the gain has been a more modest 19%, but I would still be happy with that sort of performance in my portfolio!

So, are Woodbois shares a possible beauty to tuck away in my portfolio? Or, having fallen 65% in the past five years despite the recent increase, are they the sort of beastly investment I should avoid?

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

The bull case

The sort of investment beauty many shareholders dream of owning is a company with a clear growth path ahead of it, big market opportunities, and potentially high cash generation potential.

Woodbois benefits from a large addressable market that I expect will grow over time. Homeowners and tenants in many countries will continue to want to decorate their homes with fine wooden veneers. Over time, new builds should provide ongoing opportunities. Redecoration and refurbishments of existing properties could also help.

A big market does not always translate to large profits. Competing in a commodity market can push prices down in a race to the bottom, hurting profitability in an industry as a whole. But Woodbois has been building a distinctive position for itself that could help set it apart from competitors. From access to unusual exotic woods to its focus on its environmental footprint, Woodbois’ business model could give it pricing power for the long term. That may help profits.

The bear case

However, while the future potential may sound rosy, there are quite a few things that could stand in the way.

One is Woodbois’ geographic concentration. Timber is sourced, milled, and finished in the African country of Gabon. As the UK government notes about Gabon as a whole, “rampant graft prevents the country’s significant natural resource revenues from benefiting most citizens”. It also says the Gabonese government touts combating corruption as a priority. But clearly there are sizeable political risks for companies trying to do business in Gabon. That could be a risk to profits at Woodbois.

I also think the barriers to entry in this market are fairly low. Although some timbers are rare, setting up a veneer factory is fairly straightforward and a lot of customers may not be fussy about getting a specific type of wood as long as the look of the veneer matches what they want. That could increase competition for Woodbois.

My next move on Woodbois shares

The business model at Woodbois has involved sizeable upfront investment, for things such as a sawmill and veneer factory. That has meant that the business had not made a profit before last year, when the accounts included a one-off benefit from a land transaction. So I think Woodbois’ ability to make consistent profits from its core business remains to be proven.

Meanwhile, there are significant risks I think could hurt future profits. Despite trading as a penny share, Woodbois has a market capitalisation of £130m. I do see potential in the business model and think it could yet turn out to be a beauty – but so far it has not. The risks are too high for my taste, so I will not be investing in Woodbois shares.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

1 new penny stock in the FTSE 100 index! Should I buy?

| Charlie Carman

Currently trading as a penny stock, Centrica re-joins the FTSE 100 on 20 June after relegation from the index two…

Read more »

Tired woman sleeping on London underground
Investing Articles

How I’d target £1,000 in annual passive income from 5 blue-chip shares

| Christopher Ruane

By investing in a handful of blue-chip shares, our writer thinks he could aim for £1,000 in passive income each…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Can I double my money with BT shares?

| Alan Oscroft

After the dividends were reinstated for 2022, BT shares could be looking more attractive again. What's the chance of a…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

3 recession shares I’d scoop up now

| Christopher Ruane

Could these three recession shares help our writer's portfolio weather an economic downturn? Here is why he thinks so.

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Is it boom or bust time for Rolls-Royce shares?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains both sides of the outlook for Rolls-Royce shares and offers his personal opinion on which he prefers.

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Down 86%, Polymetal shares are tempting me

| Dr. James Fox

Polymetal shares collapsed in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But maybe it's starting to look like a good…

Read more »

Family with small yellow dog embracing at hill and looking at sunset
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage shares are down 39%: here’s why I plan to buy now

| Dylan Hood

Scottish Mortgage shares are down almost 40% year-to-date amidst inflation concerns. This Fool takes a look if now is the…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Here are my three best stocks to buy now!

| Andrew Woods

Inflationary pressures and surging energy costs are impacting share prices, so Andrew Woods gives his three best stocks to buy…

Read more »