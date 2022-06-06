Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £10,000 in income stocks to build wealth and retire early!

How I’d invest £10,000 in income stocks to build wealth and retire early!

I’m using income stocks to grow my portfolio for the long run. So, here’s what I’m doing to build wealth with passive income.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Mature people enjoying time together during road trip

Image source: Getty Images

Income stocks form a large part of my portfolio. And this reflects my strategy to build wealth using passive income and reinvesting my profits. This is a process called compounding returns or compounding interest.

Over time, this strategy could help my portfolio grow without having too much exposure to riskier growth stocks. Instead, if I was investing £10,000, I’d focus on companies with solid valuations that should continue to perform well.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

What are compound returns?

I’m fortunate not to need my stock market profits right now. Instead I reinvest the money I make and the passive income I receive. This is what allows me to benefit from compound returns.

This is the process of earning interest on my interest. And the longer I do it, the more I earn.

For example, let’s take housebuilder Crest Nicholson. Right now, it’s offering a dividend yield of 5%. That’s pretty good and slightly ahead of the FTSE average.

So, if I were to invest £10,000 in Crest Nicholson today, I’d expect £500 in dividends over the year.

However, if Crest keeps its dividend at 5% and I keep reinvesting my chunk of its payout, I could expect my £10,000 to be worth £27,000 in 20 years. That’s the power of compounding.

In fact, if I were to reinvest my dividend for 30 years, I could expect more than £47,000. That would certainly help me in my retirement.

The key to compound interest is starting early. The more years I reinvest, the more I’ll have in the end, if all goes to plan (and of course, that’s not guaranteed).

My top income stocks

However, if £10,000 was all I had, I wouldn’t invest it all in one place.

Right now, there’s a wealth of companies offering big dividends. But mega dividends aren’t always sustainable. If I’m going to reinvest my income into stocks for the long run, I want to pick companies that I think are still going to be in business in 20 or 30 years.

Banks and insurers are good places to start. Some of these stocks are offering strong dividend yields right now.

A personal favourite of mine in Lloyds. The lender offers a 4.3% dividend yield and I feel it’s going to still be in business many years from now. It’s also quite cheap today. Lloyds is less diversified than its peers and that might be one reason for it appearing cheaper. But I like its focus on property.

Legal & General also looks like a sensible pick. It’s offering a whopping 7% yield right now on the back of a stellar year. That figure might not be sustainable, but it’s a cash-generating business that has a strong track record of paying dividends. The insurance industry isn’t going away any time soon either.

Housebuilders look like good picks to me too. There’s a shortage of homes in the UK and that’s been the case for decades, so I think the long-term credentials are positive. One of the largest housebuilders, Barratt Developments, is offering a 5.75% dividend yield. I think it’s a stable bet for the long run and the yield is certainly attractive.

Using this strategy, I’m hoping to grow my portfolio, and if I’m lucky, retire early.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

James Fox owns shares in Lloyds Bank, Crest Nicholson, Legal & General and Barratt Developments. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

pink toy piggy money box on yellow background
Investing Articles

Can I double my money with Lloyds shares?

| Alan Oscroft

My investment in Lloyds shares hasn't made me rich yet. But with the share price hammered, is my money set…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

My top 6 stock picks for passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

Dividend-paying stocks provide me with passive income and a useful revenue sources. Here are my top picks.

Read more »

Happy family mother housewife and child son in laundry with washing machine
Investing Articles

The AO World share price has crashed 70%. Should I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

The AO World share price has tumbled 70% in a year. Our writer considers whether it is now a bargain…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

Is Alphabet stock about to rally?

| John Choong

The Alphabet stock is down 20% this year. But with a stock split coming up and promising new features, its…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Four 7%+ yielding dividend shares I’d buy in June

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer highlights some dividend shares he would consider buying for his portfolio this month, each offering a juicy yield.

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

How to get rich buying penny shares… or lose money trying!

| Alan Oscroft

Penny shares, those priced at less than 100p, have been popular with investors for years. Are they really such a…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Could I really double my money with these 2 growth stocks?

| Dr. James Fox

Growth stocks have taken big hits in 2022. These two shares are no exception, but I think both have considerable…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 250 stock with a huge 25% dividend yield! Should I buy?

| Charlie Carman

This FTSE 250 dividend stock offers investors the top yield in the index. Our writer explores whether it would make…

Read more »