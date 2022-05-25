Home » Investing Articles » I’m listening to SIPP millionaires to improve my returns

I’m listening to SIPP millionaires to improve my returns

How do pension millionaires choose their SIPP shares? Christopher Ruane looks at their approach and how it could help his own portfolio,

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Happy retired couple on a yacht

Image source: Getty Images.

There are numerous famous millionaire investors in the world (and some billionaire share-buying gurus), but there are also less well-known ones. Some of those ‘everyday investors’ have built a seven-figure nest egg in their Self-Invested Personal Pensions (SIPP). Hargreaves Lansdown has over 3,000 such SIPP millionaires among its customers. Some 90% of them are men and their median age is 62. Here are some of their tips on buying SIPP shares, which I think I can apply to try and improve my own long-term investment returns and wealth.

The sooner the better

When these investors were asked for the ‘magic sauce’, the most common answer was to start contributing at an early age and raise contributions regularly.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Not everyone may be able to keep raising SIPP contributions. But I think starting early is an achievable goal, even for investors with limited funds to put into a pension. I think that if one cannot start early, it makes sense to start as soon as possible rather than putting off investing.

That can make a difference because it allows SIPP shares to compound over years in some cases. But I see another benefit. Some of the SIPP shares I choose are unlikely to compound multiple times over. In fact, they may end up losing me money. Investment can improve with experience and education. The earlier one starts buying SIPP shares, the longer one has to learn about investment and hopefully reap the rewards of some hard lessons.

Knowledge matters

The millionaire investors also emphasised the important role that knowledge can play when it comes to buying shares. That includes taking time to understand what one is investing in.

I think that advice makes a lot of sense no matter what one’s investment ambitions are. In most areas of life, people would not dream of doing something with no knowledge, whether it was driving a car or building a home extension. But for some reason, lots of people invest in companies they do not understand at all.

It can be difficult enough to assess how well a company might do in future even when one understands it well. Doing that with no understanding is not investment, but mere speculation. Like Warren Buffett, when buying SIPP shares, I aim to stay inside my circle of competence.

As well as those tips, Hargreaves Lansdown listed the top shares held by these millionaires.

They are Aviva, BP, GlaxoSmithKline, Legal & General, Lloyds, National Grid, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, Shell, Unilever and Vodafone. What strikes me about that list is that every single one of those shares is a blue-chip FTSE 100 name.

That does not mean buying those shares now would necessarily be the right thing for my own portfolio. But it is a reminder that it is possible to do well as a private investor by sticking to well-known, large companies.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Christopher Ruane owns shares in Lloyds Banking Group and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GlaxoSmithKline, Hargreaves Lansdown, Lloyds Banking Group, Unilever, and Vodafone. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Is the Amigo share price back from the dead?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Amigo share price is up by double-digits this week after the firm made an exciting announcement. Zaven Boyrazian investigates.

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

After plunging 40%, is Snap stock a no-brainer buy? 

| Stuart Blair

Snap stock fell around 40% yesterday, due to an update saying it would miss Q2 revenue and profit expectations. Is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why growth stocks will continue to fall

| Peter McMullan

With central banks around the world fretting over inflation, and the UK likely to enter a recession, I think growth…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d use £10 a week to earn passive income for life

| Harshil Patel

Dividend shares are an excellent way to earn passive income. Our writer considers how starting small but early could reap…

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

Which would I buy now: BT or Vodafone shares?

| Cliff D'Arcy

BT and Vodafone shares have both risen in value over one year, but have been big losers over five years.…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 in the stock market for June

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains where he'd allocate £1,000 of his money in the stock market over the next month, despite recent…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Why this falling market could be a great opportunity to boost my passive income

| Stephen Wright

With share prices coming down and dividend yields going up, Stephen Wright thinks there’s a passive income opportunity.

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

How I’ll invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA for diversification

| Andrew Woods

Diversification can be a key to investment success -- so it makes sense to incorporate this principle into my Stocks…

Read more »