Home » Investing Articles » 2 hot FTSE 250 stocks I’m buying with a spare £1,000

2 hot FTSE 250 stocks I’m buying with a spare £1,000

These two firms from the FTSE 250 index demonstrate both resilience and consistency — could they provide long-term growth for my portfolio?

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
| More on:
Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 250 is composed of companies with potentially exciting growth prospects. I’ve found it useful to search the index for firms to add to my portfolio that’s geared for long-term growth. I think I’ve found two interesting businesses that could be great to add to my investments with a spare £1,000. Why am I attracted to these companies? Let’s take a closer look. 

Strong resilience

Beazley (LSE:BEZ) is a firm specialising in non-life insurance. It operates globally and its segments include cyber, political, and marine risk. It currently trades at 480.6p.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

In 2021, pre-tax profit was $369.2m. This was a sizeable swing from a pre-tax loss of $50.4m in 2020, during the worst of the pandemic. 

A reason for the increased profitability was higher demand in the cyber segment.

Furthermore, for the three months to 31 March, gross premiums rose 27% to over $1.2bn. This was an increase from $971m year-on-year.

The business also reported an estimate of $50m income from reinsurance relating to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which excludes aviation.

However, the company registered a $92m investment loss, down from a gain of $27m for the same period in 2021. I would like to see this improve in the future.

Despite this, earnings-per-share (EPS) has grown from ¢25 to ¢50.9. By my calculations, this is a compound annual EPS growth rate of 15.3%.

A FTSE 250 miner

Centamin (LSE:CEY) is a mineral exploration and development business operating in Australia and Africa. It currently trades at 85.5p.

The company’s 2021 gold production figure was in line with guidance, with a final reported total of 415,000 ounces. This was at the mid-point of previous estimates.

Investment bank Berenberg also recently increased its price target from 104p to 112p, because it believes there could be value in the firm’s Egyptian mining projects.

Despite this, pre-tax profit in 2021 halved to £153.6m from £315m the previous year. Revenue also fell by around 12%. 

Some of this financial decline is explained by a $35.2m impairment relating to exploration activities in Burkina Faso. 

The business is also at risk from inflation, as wages and cost of operations rise. There’s a possibility that this may eat into future profit margins.

However, Centamin is currently benefiting from historically high gold prices. It’s currently trading at $1,860 per ounce. Given the company’s rate of gold production, these conditions could be good news for revenue going forward.  

Overall, these two firms have the potential to produce good results in the future. Beazley has shown strong resilience following the pandemic, while Centamin could continue to benefit from high metal prices. While there are risks involved with investment in either business, I think the potential rewards could be great. I will be splitting my £1,000 equally and buying shares in both companies soon. 

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Andrew Woods has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

After plunging 40%, is Snap stock a no-brainer buy? 

| Stuart Blair

Snap stock fell around 40% yesterday, due to an update saying it would miss Q2 revenue and profit expectations. Is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why growth stocks will continue to fall

| Peter McMullan

With central banks around the world fretting over inflation, and the UK likely to enter a recession, I think growth…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d use £10 a week to earn passive income for life

| Harshil Patel

Dividend shares are an excellent way to earn passive income. Our writer considers how starting small but early could reap…

Read more »

Happy retired couple on a yacht
Investing Articles

I’m listening to SIPP millionaires to improve my returns

| Christopher Ruane

How do pension millionaires choose their SIPP shares? Christopher Ruane looks at their approach and how it could help his…

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

Which would I buy now: BT or Vodafone shares?

| Cliff D'Arcy

BT and Vodafone shares have both risen in value over one year, but have been big losers over five years.…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 in the stock market for June

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains where he'd allocate £1,000 of his money in the stock market over the next month, despite recent…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Why this falling market could be a great opportunity to boost my passive income

| Stephen Wright

With share prices coming down and dividend yields going up, Stephen Wright thinks there’s a passive income opportunity.

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

How I’ll invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA for diversification

| Andrew Woods

Diversification can be a key to investment success -- so it makes sense to incorporate this principle into my Stocks…

Read more »