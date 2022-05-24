Home » Investing Articles » The SSE share price slumps by 11%! Should I buy today?

The SSE share price slumps by 11%! Should I buy today?

The SSE share price tumbled today after talks of a windfall tax on electricity generators. Our writer considers if it’s an overreaction and an opportunity to buy the shares.

Latest posts by Harshil Patel (see all)
Published
| More on:
Windmills for electric power production.

Image source: Getty Images

The SSE (LSE:SSE) share price tumbled this morning by over 11% at the time of writing. What’s going on? Well, there are reports that Chancellor Rishi Sunak is considering a windfall tax on electricity generators in addition to oil and gas producers.

Soaring gas and electricity bills are putting pressure on the government to provide assistance to struggling households. One way for the government to raise some funds is via a one-off tax on excess profits generated by energy companies.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Taking the wind out of its sails

Russia’s war in Ukraine has led to soaring energy costs. And oil and gas firms have benefited from these higher global energy prices. But government estimates suggest electricity producers could have made more than £10bn in excess profits too, according to the Financial Times.

As one of the largest electricity network companies in the UK, SSE would highly likely be affected by this tax if it was implemented. Whether the windfall tax is a good idea is up for debate though.

SSE is a leading generator of renewable electricity, and it’s investing heavily in offshore wind to help Britain reach its net zero climate targets. Just last year, it boosted its investment plan to spend £12.5bn up to 2026.

But any significant windfall tax on SSE could reduce future investment. That could potentially have the unintended consequence of higher electricity prices in the future.

Where next for the SSE share price?

So what does it mean for the SSE share price? The Treasury said that no decision has been made for the windfall tax. It’s still possible that it doesn’t go ahead. And even if it is implemented, there’s a chance that it’s watered down at a later date. That’s exactly what happened in Spain last year.

As such, I reckon an 11% fall in the SSE share price is an overreaction. And despite the 20% gain in share price over the past year, the shares represent good value to me. SSE is one of the best renewable energy stocks I can think of.

It’s an established and mature business with a 4.5% dividend yield. It also has a shareholder-friendly dividend policy that has resulted in 29 consecutive years of payments. I value this level of reliability when looking at dividend income.

It’s also a profitable company with a double-digit return on capital employed (ROCE) – a key measure of business quality, in my opinion. Earnings are growing and it operates in an area of national focus.

Taking the long view

That said, being in the limelight has its downsides. A windfall tax could negatively affect SSE’s earnings in the near term. So a fall in the share price is justified to some extent.

But I just think 11% is too much. As such, I would consider buying the shares today for a long-term holding. As more tax-related updates appear over the coming days and weeks, its share price could possibly remain turbulent.

Yet as a longer-term investor, I’m more interested in how the shares perform over many months and years. And I’m willing to bet that in a few years, they’ll be higher than they are today.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Harshil Patel has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

3 penny shares I own instead of Woodbois

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer prefers these three penny shares over hot stock Woodbois -- which is why he has bought them.

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock has tumbled in price. Here’s why I’d buy it now!

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

This FTSE 100 stock has tumbled to nearly half of its value since the start of 2022. This presents a…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

My top 5 big dividend stocks to buy before June!

| Dr. James Fox

With soaring inflation, I'm looking at dividend stocks to increase my returns in the near term and keep my portfolio…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA to survive any market environment

| Peter McMullan

Financial markets have fallen substantially so far in 2022, so I’m creating a portfolio for my Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Three FTSE 100 shares I’d buy to sleep soundly

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer reckons this trio of FTSE 100 blue-chip shares could make attractive long-term holdings in his portfolio.

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

At 44p, is now the time to buy Lloyds shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares are down 12% this year amid negative economic forecasts and inflation. But, at 44p, they look cheap to…

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green trolley
Investing Articles

3 recession-proof income stocks to buy today

| Paul Summers

Whispers about a recession have now turned to screams. This Fool thinks these three income stocks could offer great protection.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 pieces of advice from Warren Buffett to handle a recession

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith applies some of the advice from Warren Buffett to his own portfolio in preparing for a potential recession.

Read more »