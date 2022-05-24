Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA to survive any market environment

How I’d invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA to survive any market environment

Financial markets have fallen substantially so far in 2022, so I’m creating a portfolio for my Stocks and Shares ISA that will survive any environment

Latest posts by Peter McMullan (see all)
Published
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

2022 has been a rough year so far. Bonds and equities are falling in tandem, meaning a traditional 60/40 equity-bond portfolio is off to a bad start. Therefore, I have been investigating new ways to structure my Stocks and Shares ISA to survive any market environment, and I think I may have found an answer.

Inflation

Inflation usually arrives as we come out of an economic downturn. Demand picks up as consumers become more confident about their financial position. This causes prices to rise as people buy homes and spend on goods and services. This environment usually benefits commodities, which have historically performed well in times of heightened inflation or ‘reflation’, such as when the news of a vaccine broke in 2020.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

For this environment, I would add 10% to a diversified trust such as BlackRock World Mining Trust, 5% to a commodity trading adviser like Mulvaney Global Markets Fund, and 5% to individual miners.

Dis-inflationary boom

In the second environment, inflation is slowing but demand is still strong. The consumer is spending and banks are lending, so money is flowing through the system smoothly. People are optimistic about the future. The end of 2020 would be a good example of this.

For this environment, I want to own equities. I would allocate 15% to a simple S&P 500 index fund. With the other 5%, I would add individual stocks at attractive valuations, in the hope of outperforming the index – often called a ‘core and satellite’ strategy.

I have decided to add a fifth segment into my equal weight portfolio called ‘momentum’. Some 86% of the time, markets are rising, so I believe having a larger weighting toward stocks will benefit a long-term investor like myself. This strategy buys the winners and hopes they continue to win. Such strategies today are dominated by companies like Amazon that have been proven to win, no matter what.

For this environment, I would add 20% to a low-cost ETF such as iShares World Momentum Factor UCITS for my ISA.

Stagflation

Arguably the worst environment is stagflation. This is when growth is slowing/low, and unemployment and inflation are high. This is difficult because central banks are stuck between raising rates to kill inflation and taming policy to reduce unemployment and improve growth.

In this environment, precious metals shine. I would add 12% to WisdomTree Physical Gold, 5% to WisdomTree Physical Silver for my ISA, and add 3% to Bitcoin. I hope this protects my money from currency devaluation over the long run.

Deflation

The final environment comes as times get tough. People spend less, banks aren’t willing to lend, and the economy slows. A recession is imminent/present, and growth is nowhere to be seen. 2008 is a good example.

In this environment, I want to invest in secure assets. I would allocate 5% to a capital preservation trust such as Ruffer Investment Co, which can actively manage my money. With the final 15%, I would allocate it across various duration bond ETFs, such as iShares TIPS ETF, iShares Treasury Bond 7-10yr ETF, and iShares 20yr+ Treasury Bond ETF (5% in each).

Nothing is guaranteed of course, and my solution comes with risks as well as potential rewards.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

Peter McMullan owns shares in Ruffer Investment Co, WisdomTree Physical Silver, and Bitcoin. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Three FTSE 100 shares I’d buy to sleep soundly

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer reckons this trio of FTSE 100 blue-chip shares could make attractive long-term holdings in his portfolio.

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

At 44p, is now the time to buy Lloyds shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares are down 12% this year amid negative economic forecasts and inflation. But, at 44p, they look cheap to…

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green trolley
Investing Articles

3 recession-proof income stocks to buy today

| Paul Summers

Whispers about a recession have now turned to screams. This Fool thinks these three income stocks could offer great protection.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 pieces of advice from Warren Buffett to handle a recession

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith applies some of the advice from Warren Buffett to his own portfolio in preparing for a potential recession.

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Is it crazy to load up on growth shares ahead of a recession?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is thinking about buying growth shares for his portfolio. What might a recession mean for his plan?

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's business aviation engine, the Pearl 700
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is just pennies. So is it a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer doesn't see the Rolls-Royce share price as a bargain. So why has he been buying the stock?

Read more »

Businessman looking at a red arrow crashing through the floor
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 in a stock market crash

| Charlie Carman

The FTSE 100 is up just 0.11% this year, the FTSE 250 is sharply down and inflation is soaring. This…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

I’m listening to Warren Buffett about investing for the future

| Christopher Ruane

How does Warren Buffett incorporate an uncertain future into his investment strategy? Christopher Ruane explores what he's learnt from the…

Read more »