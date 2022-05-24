Home » Investing Articles » At 44p, is now the time to buy Lloyds shares?

At 44p, is now the time to buy Lloyds shares?

Lloyds shares are down 12% this year amid negative economic forecasts and inflation. But, at 44p, they look cheap to me.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Entrepreneur on the phone.

Image source: Getty Images

Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) shares have underperformed this year. The banking giant is a core component of the FTSE 100 and at 44p, it’s in prime penny stock territory. I already own Lloyds shares, but maybe now is the right time to buy more?

What’s weighing on the Lloyds share price?

There’s been a whole host of factors weighing on the Lloyds share price this year. Sky-high inflation, negative economic forecasts and a cost of living crisis have increased the risk of bad debt and defaults. Lloyds, the UK’s largest mortgage lender, has put £177m aside to protect the bank from potential defaults linked to the inflationary pressures.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

However, interest rates recently rose from 0.75% to 1%, meaning it can charge more for loans and mortgages. This rise will improve Lloyds’ lending margins, which is a major earner for the firm. However, 71% of Lloyds’ loans are mortgages and higher interest rates may negatively impact demand for borrowing. Analysts are not quite sure what mortgage volumes will do next.

Recent performance

Lloyds beat expectations in Q1. The lender reported pre-tax profits of £1.6bn, beating the average forecast of £1.4bn. However, pre-tax profits were down from the first quarter of 2021 when it recorded £1.9bn in profits. The drop was largely due to the £177m charge.

The banking giant fell just short of expectations in 2021. Pre-tax profit came in at £6.9bn. However, net income rose to £15.8bn, representing a 9% increase. Underlying net interest income rose 4% to £11.1bn.

Valuation

Lloyds has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 5.9. That’s particularly cheap and it looks less expensive than a number of its banking peers. The sector average is around 9.5. Barclays is an outlier here with an even lower P/E ratio of around 4.

With profits set to be slightly lower in 2022, Lloyds has a forward P/E ratio (based on forecast earnings) of just 6.5. That’s also a lot better than the sector average which is around 10.2.

And Lloyds also looks good value when we look at the price-to-sales (P/S) figure. The lender has a P/S ratio of 1.7. This is less than the sector average of 2.8.

Prospects

Lloyds is heavily focused on the housing sector with mortgage representing a huge part of the business. There might be some short-term pain for the bank if demand for mortgages fall on higher rates, but that’s not certain. UK housebuilder Taylor Wimpey recently stated that it doesn’t foresee a decline in demand for housing. And in the long run, I think demand for housing will stay very strong. After all, there’s a shortage.

I’m also interested in Lloyds’ plan to become a property owner. Through new brand Citra Living, the lender intends to buy 10,000 homes by 2025 and 50,000 homes by 2030. This could prove a highly profitable venture.

However, there are risks around the cost of living, inflation and negative economic growth forecasts. This could raise defaults and hurt the bank’s profitability.

Despite this, I’m bullish on Lloyds. I think it looks like a great buy at 44p and see considerable growth in the coming years. The 4.5% dividend yield is also attractive. I would buy more for my portfolio.

Should you invest £1,000 in Lloyds right now?

Before you consider Lloyds, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Lloyds wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

James Fox owns shares in Lloyds. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Supermarket aisle with empty green trolley
Investing Articles

3 recession-proof income stocks to buy today

| Paul Summers

Whispers about a recession have now turned to screams. This Fool thinks these three income stocks could offer great protection.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 pieces of advice from Warren Buffett to handle a recession

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith applies some of the advice from Warren Buffett to his own portfolio in preparing for a potential recession.

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Is it crazy to load up on growth shares ahead of a recession?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is thinking about buying growth shares for his portfolio. What might a recession mean for his plan?

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's business aviation engine, the Pearl 700
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is just pennies. So is it a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer doesn't see the Rolls-Royce share price as a bargain. So why has he been buying the stock?

Read more »

Businessman looking at a red arrow crashing through the floor
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 in a stock market crash

| Charlie Carman

The FTSE 100 is up just 0.11% this year, the FTSE 250 is sharply down and inflation is soaring. This…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

I’m listening to Warren Buffett about investing for the future

| Christopher Ruane

How does Warren Buffett incorporate an uncertain future into his investment strategy? Christopher Ruane explores what he's learnt from the…

Read more »

Worker on sofa and team on laptop screen talking and discussion in video conference and dog interruption.
Investing Articles

The Alphabet share price has fallen 25%. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

The Alphabet share price has fallen sharply in 2022 -- and our writer scents a buying opportunity for his portfolio.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a Stocks and Shares ISA to target yearly dividends of £1,350

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer reckons he could invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA to generate substantial dividend income. Here's how he…

Read more »