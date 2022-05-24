Home » Investing Articles » 3 pieces of advice from Warren Buffett to handle a recession

3 pieces of advice from Warren Buffett to handle a recession

Jon Smith applies some of the advice from Warren Buffett to his own portfolio in preparing for a potential recession.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

The probability of a recession here in the UK over the next year is increasing. After the latest Bank of England meeting, the committee flagged up the risk of negative GDP growth in the final quarter of this year. Recessions are typically negative for the stock market. However, there are some ideas to help me actually profit in the long term despite a potential slump. In terms of advice on this topic, I’m noting what legendary investor Warren Buffett has to say.

Buying for the long run

The first piece of advice from Warren Buffett that I like is when he said that “if you aren’t willing to own a stock for 10 years, don’t even think about owning it for 10 minutes”.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

The point being made here is that I want to invest in stocks that I believe in for years to come. This is especially important when it comes to a recession period. During this time, I need to be happy with my stocks portfolio. I want to hold quality companies that won’t go bust during a tough six months or so in the economy.

For new stocks that I’m thinking of buying this summer, I want to ensure that these are financially stable and have resilient consumer demand. I’d prefer to steer clear of those with high debt levels. After all, during a recession, it will be difficult enough for some FTSE 100 stocks to stay profitable, without the added hassle of trying to repay debt.

Avoiding the urge to trade

The second point from Warren Buffett ties into the fact that I’m an investor, not a trader. Buffett has been quoted as saying that “calling someone who trades actively in the market an investor is like calling someone who repeatedly engages in one-night stands a romantic.”

Traders who buy and sell stocks over a period of a few days or even a few hours can be very successful. However, it’s a lot harder to make money in this scenario than my stance as an investor who buys stocks for months, years, even decades. During a recession, I think it’s even harder to make smart short-term calls. This is because volatility is high, along with a lot of uncertainty among investors.

Therefore, I’ll follow Warren Buffett’s advice and stick to my title as an investor. I’ll avoid buying and selling stocks on a daily basis, as I think my performance overall will be much better this way.

Imitating Warren Buffett in buying cheap shares

Market slumps that often accompany recessions offer me a great opportunity to buy quality stocks cheaply. Buffett commented that “opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble”

Due to excessive short-term fear, some stocks can see their share prices plummet below fair value. In this case, I want to deploy the spare cash that I have and snap these up. After all, history does show me that slumps don’t last forever and that the long-term trend of the stock market is higher. So if I’m able to put out my bucket as Warren Buffett suggests, I could benefit from this during the recovery.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Jon Smith and The Motley Fool UK have no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Is it crazy to load up on growth shares ahead of a recession?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is thinking about buying growth shares for his portfolio. What might a recession mean for his plan?

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's business aviation engine, the Pearl 700
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is just pennies. So is it a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer doesn't see the Rolls-Royce share price as a bargain. So why has he been buying the stock?

Read more »

Businessman looking at a red arrow crashing through the floor
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 in a stock market crash

| Charlie Carman

The FTSE 100 is up just 0.11% this year, the FTSE 250 is sharply down and inflation is soaring. This…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

I’m listening to Warren Buffett about investing for the future

| Christopher Ruane

How does Warren Buffett incorporate an uncertain future into his investment strategy? Christopher Ruane explores what he's learnt from the…

Read more »

Worker on sofa and team on laptop screen talking and discussion in video conference and dog interruption.
Investing Articles

The Alphabet share price has fallen 25%. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

The Alphabet share price has fallen sharply in 2022 -- and our writer scents a buying opportunity for his portfolio.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a Stocks and Shares ISA to target yearly dividends of £1,350

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer reckons he could invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA to generate substantial dividend income. Here's how he…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

UK shares to buy now: how I’d invest a £1,000 lump sum

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer highlights some shares to buy now for his portfolio that he hopes offer both growth and income prospects.

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 top FTSE 100 shares to buy in a recession

| Charlie Carman

Our writer explores three FTSE 100 shares that could protect the value of his stock market portfolio in the event…

Read more »