Home » Investing Articles » 3 penny shares I own instead of Woodbois

3 penny shares I own instead of Woodbois

Our writer prefers these three penny shares over hot stock Woodbois — which is why he has bought them.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
British Pennies on a Pound Note

Image source: Getty Images

One penny share that has been on many investors’ minds lately is timber company Woodbois. I do not think its limited historical evidence of profitability makes it an attractive purchase for my portfolio at the moment. By contrast, here are three penny shares with proven business models in which I have invested.

Photo-Me

Vending specialist Photo-Me (LSE: PHTM) rejected a takeover bid led by its own chief executive this year. That was pitched at 75p per share. But I can now buy the firm’s shares on the stock exchange below that price.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

If the boss thinks it is worth paying 75p per share for the company, I see value in buying the penny shares of this company more cheaply. Photo-Me returned to profit last year. Earnings per share came in at 5.78p. That comfortably covers the 2.9p per share dividend. At the current Photo-Me share price, the yield is 4.2%.

Ongoing lockdowns in some Asian markets pose a threat to revenues and profits. But I think the cash generation potential of Photo-Me remains high and own these penny shares in my portfolio.

Lloyds

Another of the penny shares in my portfolio is banking giant Lloyds (LSE: LLOY). The company made post-tax profits of £5.9bn last year. Its dividend yield of 4.5% looks attractive to me.

Is the dividend sustainable? For now it is well-covered by earnings. Indeed, Lloyds is so flush with spare cash it is buying back shares. But a looming recession could lead to higher loan defaults. That could take a chunk out of both revenues and earnings.

I think any bank could suffer from a recession. But I like Lloyds’ domestic focus, large customer base and strong brand. For now, I continue to hold it in my portfolio.

boohoo

Fashion retailer boohoo (LSE: BOO) has lost over three quarters of its value over the past year. It is one of the penny shares I have added to my portfolio in 2022.

There are clearly challenges for the company, from cost pressures to a slowdown in consumer spending. But these could also be opportunities. The firm’s low prices might attract new shoppers. Meanwhile, although profits plummeted last year, the company still managed to grow sales and make a small profit.

I expect a tough couple of years but am looking for the underlying business strengths to reassert themselves. If that happens, I am hopeful that the boohoo share price could move out of penny stock territory.

Why I bought these penny shares

I did not buy these shares just because they trade for pennies. Price is not the same as value.

In each case, they have well-proven business models and a history of profitability in many years. Companies that have not consistently turned a profit, like Woodbois, have not proven their business model to my satisfaction as a potential investor. Maybe Woodbois will do well in future, but for now it is hard to tell from its past performance how profitable its business model could turn out to be. So I have not bought it for my portfolio — but happily own the above trio of penny shares.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

Christopher Ruane owns shares in Lloyds Banking Group, Photo-Me International and boohoo group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group and boohoo group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock has tumbled in price. Here’s why I’d buy it now!

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

This FTSE 100 stock has tumbled to nearly half of its value since the start of 2022. This presents a…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

My top 5 big dividend stocks to buy before June!

| Dr. James Fox

With soaring inflation, I'm looking at dividend stocks to increase my returns in the near term and keep my portfolio…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA to survive any market environment

| Peter McMullan

Financial markets have fallen substantially so far in 2022, so I’m creating a portfolio for my Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Three FTSE 100 shares I’d buy to sleep soundly

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer reckons this trio of FTSE 100 blue-chip shares could make attractive long-term holdings in his portfolio.

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

At 44p, is now the time to buy Lloyds shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares are down 12% this year amid negative economic forecasts and inflation. But, at 44p, they look cheap to…

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green trolley
Investing Articles

3 recession-proof income stocks to buy today

| Paul Summers

Whispers about a recession have now turned to screams. This Fool thinks these three income stocks could offer great protection.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 pieces of advice from Warren Buffett to handle a recession

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith applies some of the advice from Warren Buffett to his own portfolio in preparing for a potential recession.

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Is it crazy to load up on growth shares ahead of a recession?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is thinking about buying growth shares for his portfolio. What might a recession mean for his plan?

Read more »