Home » Investing Articles » 4 reasons why I would — and wouldn’t — buy Tesco shares for June

4 reasons why I would — and wouldn’t — buy Tesco shares for June

I’m looking for the best FTSE 100 shares to buy in early June. Is Tesco a brilliant blue-chip I should buy following recent share price falls?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Note paper with question mark on orange background

Image source: Getty Images

The Tesco (LSE: TSCO) share price has shaken amid broader market volatility in recent days.

Britain’s biggest retailer slipped to its cheapest since early October as concerns over rampant inflation grew. However, at 260p per share, the Tesco share price remains 15% more expensive than it was a year ago.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Can the FTSE 100 company rebound and resume its year-long uptend? And should I buy Tesco shares at their current price?

Why I’d buy Tesco shares

The main reason I’d buy Tesco is for its exceptional online business. Getting exposure to e-commerce is something I’ve been building since Covid-19 first hit. Investing in Tesco business could significantly boost my returns from this area even further.

Analysts at Mintel think the online grocery market will continue growing strongly following the pandemic. They think the segment will be worth £22.4bn by 2025, up almost £5bn from pre-coronavirus times. Tesco’s been investing heavily since 2020 to make the most of this opportunity. And it continues to build its network of fulfilment centres rapidly.

Why I worry for Tesco’s share price

Tesco might be better placed in the near term than more cyclical UK shares. Food retail is more stable than many other sectors when the going gets tough. But the FTSE 100 firm still faces immense risks including:

#1: Rising costs. Tesco’s cost base could balloon because of several factors. Energy, freight, product and labour costs could all keep rocketing well into 2023 if supply chain issues persist. I also need to consider how the possible scrapping of the Brexit trade deal could elevate long-term costs.

#2: Increasing competitive pressures. Tesco’s wafer-thin margins are coming under extra strain too as the price wars heat up. Iceland has announced plans to offer discounts to over 60’s, for example. Extreme market congestion is only going to worsen too as Aldi and Lidl rapidly expand.

#3: Sliding consumer spending. Food retail is more resilient than the broader retail industry. But it’s not immune and signs are emerging that people are reducing spending here as the cost of living crisis bites. Tesco doesn’t only have to worry about falling demand for its core lines either. Sales of its non-essential items are in danger of reversing sharply.

The verdict

I believe the FTSE 100 retailer faces a variety of colossal risks in the short, medium and long term. It’s my opinion that these dangers aren’t reflected in Tesco’s share price right now.

The grocer currently trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.3 times. This isn’t exactly a sky-high rating. But I’d be expecting Tesco’s share price to trade closer to (or even below) the accepted bargain benchmark of 10 times given that multitude of significant dangers.

It also offers worse value than FTSE 100 rival Sainsbury’s. Tesco’s also high-risk rival trades on a forward P/E ratio of 10.6 times.

I’m happy to ignore Tesco shares and go dip buying for other UK stocks. I think Tesco’s share price could slide when fresh financials are released on 17 June.

6 shares that we think could be the biggest winners of the stock market crash

The hotshot analysts at The Motley Fool UK’s flagship share-tipping service Share Advisor have just unveiled what they think could be the six best buys for investors right now.

And while timing isn't everything, the average return of their previous stock picks shows that it could pay to get in early on their best ideas – particularly in this current climate!

What’s more, all six ‘Best Buys Now’ are available to access right now, in just a few clicks.

All you need is an email address to get started

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Sainsbury (J) and Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Early morning sunlight filtering through the green foliage of an tranquil forest clearing
Investing Articles

Two things I like about Woodbois shares – and three I don’t

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has been thinking about both the positive and negative points of Woodbois stock. Here he shares some insights.

Read more »

Thoughtful anxious asian business woman looking away thinking solving problem
Investing Articles

3 UK shares to buy in a stock market crash

| Stephen Wright

Inflation and rising interest rates have our author on the lookout for a stock market crash. Here’s what he’s looking…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

3 Warren Buffett techniques to build my wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer shares a trio of Warren Buffett investing habits he hopes can help him build his own wealth.

Read more »

Futuristic front of NIO car in Norwegian showroom
Investing Articles

Down over 50%, is NIO stock the best EV pick right now?

| Stuart Blair

NIO stock has dipped over 50% in the past year. Does this create the perfect opportunity to buy or are…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

Aviva shares are in demand. Should I buy too?

| Paul Summers

Hargreaves Lansdown investors were piling into Aviva shares last week. This Fool is asking whether he should join the queue.

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

3 reasons why I think the IAG share price could rally this year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith writes about how improving risk sentiment could help the IAG share price this year, but not without risks…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

A passive income stock I’ve bought to supercharge my wealth!

| Royston Wild

I think this UK dividend stock is one of the best to buy for healthy long-term passive income. Here's why…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

3 hot penny stocks I’m buying in June!

| Andrew Woods

With their exciting growth potential, penny stocks can be great investments. I've found three to buy next month based on…

Read more »