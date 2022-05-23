Home » Investing Articles » 3 UK shares to buy in a stock market crash

3 UK shares to buy in a stock market crash

Inflation and rising interest rates have our author on the lookout for a stock market crash. Here’s what he’s looking at buying if share prices drop suddenly.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Thoughtful anxious asian business woman looking away thinking solving problem

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • In a stock market crash, I'm looking to buy shares in high quality companies that are currently prohibitively expensive
  • Games Workshop, Rightmove, and Auto Trader have strong balance sheets and produce good returns on fixed assets
  • All three stocks have come down since the beginning of the year, but they haven't yet reached levels at which I want to buy them

As inflation hits 9% in the UK, I’m preparing for the possibility of a stock market crash. I don’t know whether or not there will be one, but I want to make sure I’m ready if it happens.

Part of that preparation involves identifying stocks that I’d like to buy if the markets suddenly drop. With that in mind, here are three UK shares that I would very much like to take a closer look at in the event of a stock market crash.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Criteria

In hunting for shares that I might buy in a stock market crash, I’m looking for three things.

First, I’m looking for businesses that can generate strong cash returns for shareholders, ideally using low property, plant, and equipment. 

Second, it’s important to me that a company has a strong balance sheet. For me, a strong balance sheet is one where the company’s cash is higher than its debt.

Lastly, I’m hunting for companies that I think are currently overpriced. A stock market crash, however, might give me an opportunity to buy shares at a level I find attractive.

This leads me towards three stocks.

UK shares I’m buying in a stock market crash

First is Games Workshop. The FTSE 250 company uses around £96m in fixed assets to generate around £148m in operating income. 

With £85m in cash and £47m in debt, the company’s balance sheet also fits the bill in terms of what I’m looking for.

The stock is down around 30% since the beginning of the year, but a market cap of £2.34bn is still more than I’m willing to pay for this company at the moment. Rising interest rates are a threat here, since they might cause people to pull back on their spending. But if the share price suddenly falls, I’ll be ready to take a closer look.

Second is FTSE 100 stock Rightmove. I own some of its shares in my portfolio, but the price is significantly higher than it was when I bought them, even though it’s still around 29% lower than it was in January. With the UK property market just starting to slow down, there might be some short-term risk, but I’m looking at this stock for the company’s long-term prospects.

Rightmove currently produces £183m using £12m in property, plant, and equipment. To me, that’s very impressive and a sign of a quality operation. 

With just under £43bn in cash and just over £11mn in debt, Rightmove also has the kind of balance sheet that I’m looking for in a business to invest in.

Lastly, a stock that’s been catching my eye is Auto Trader. With just under £46m in cash more than covering £35m in total debt, the company’s balance sheet looks strong to me.

Auto Trader uses £11.2m in fixed assets to return just under £242m in operating income. That makes it the most impressive of the three, from that perspective.

Down 23% since the start of the year, Auto Trader shares are still a little expensive to my mind. But if high inflation and rising interest rates — which constitute genuine risks to Auto Trader’s profit levels — conspire to bring about a stock market crash, I’ll be looking at buying some shares for my portfolio.

6 shares that we think could be the biggest winners of the stock market crash

The hotshot analysts at The Motley Fool UK’s flagship share-tipping service Share Advisor have just unveiled what they think could be the six best buys for investors right now.

And while timing isn't everything, the average return of their previous stock picks shows that it could pay to get in early on their best ideas – particularly in this current climate!

What’s more, all six ‘Best Buys Now’ are available to access right now, in just a few clicks.

All you need is an email address to get started

Stephen Wright has positions in Rightmove. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Auto Trader, Games Workshop, and Rightmove. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Note paper with question mark on orange background
Investing Articles

4 reasons why I would — and wouldn’t — buy Tesco shares for June

| Royston Wild

I’m looking for the best FTSE 100 shares to buy in early June. Is Tesco a brilliant blue-chip I should…

Read more »

Early morning sunlight filtering through the green foliage of an tranquil forest clearing
Investing Articles

Two things I like about Woodbois shares – and three I don’t

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has been thinking about both the positive and negative points of Woodbois stock. Here he shares some insights.

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

3 Warren Buffett techniques to build my wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer shares a trio of Warren Buffett investing habits he hopes can help him build his own wealth.

Read more »

Futuristic front of NIO car in Norwegian showroom
Investing Articles

Down over 50%, is NIO stock the best EV pick right now?

| Stuart Blair

NIO stock has dipped over 50% in the past year. Does this create the perfect opportunity to buy or are…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

Aviva shares are in demand. Should I buy too?

| Paul Summers

Hargreaves Lansdown investors were piling into Aviva shares last week. This Fool is asking whether he should join the queue.

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

3 reasons why I think the IAG share price could rally this year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith writes about how improving risk sentiment could help the IAG share price this year, but not without risks…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

A passive income stock I’ve bought to supercharge my wealth!

| Royston Wild

I think this UK dividend stock is one of the best to buy for healthy long-term passive income. Here's why…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

3 hot penny stocks I’m buying in June!

| Andrew Woods

With their exciting growth potential, penny stocks can be great investments. I've found three to buy next month based on…

Read more »